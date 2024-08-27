Home > FYI Celebrity Attorney Ali Razavi Is the New "Go-To Guy" for Hollywood Stars Ali Razavi's influence goes beyond providing legal advice to shaping the social scenes of elite circles. By Reese Watson Published Aug. 27 2024, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Justin Foley

Ali Razavi, a powerhouse attorney with a reputation for excellence, has swiftly become the go-to legal advisor for celebrities across the globe. Leading his own private practice, Razavi Law Group, Razavi's influence and clientele have recently skyrocketed, placing him at the heart of high-profile circles in both the legal and entertainment industries.

Article continues below advertisement

Razavi has recently been spotted across Europe, rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s most famous DJs and celebrities. Of course, it's always good to have your lawyer around. His presence isn't confined to the courtroom; he’s a familiar face at luxurious locales such as the Pendry Hotel in Newport Beach, where his influence extends beyond legal advice to shaping the social scenes of elite circles.

Source: Justin Foley Celebrity attorney Ali Razavi and media mogul Nik Richie.

Article continues below advertisement

Razavi was most recently seen dining with media mogul Nik Richie at the upscale SET restaurant. Richie, who has never been shy about his involvement in litigation, is a notable client of Razavi’s. The pair, both eligible bachelors, have been making waves across Southern California, further fueling the buzz around Razavi’s growing celebrity status.