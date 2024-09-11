Home > FYI Celebrity Attorney Ali Razavi Takes on High-Profile Hit-and-Run Case Attorney Razavi has a well-established reputation for handling complex personal injury and high-profile cases. By Reese Watson Published Sept. 11 2024, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Ali Razavi, a high-profile attorney with the Razavi Law Group, is set to represent Jonathan Morgan in a high-stakes legal battle following a severe hit-and-run incident in Alhambra, California. The accident — which occurred on Aug. 4th, 2024, at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Alhambra Road — involved a pedestrian, Mr. Morgan, who sustained significant injuries after being struck by a silver Hyundai, whose driver fled the scene. Dash cam footage from a nearby driver was later released.

According to reports, the collision took place as the Hyundai was making a left turn onto Alhambra Road, failing to yield to Mr. Morgan, who was crossing the street. His attorney says the impact left Morgan with severe injuries, including a scalp laceration, a C7 vertebrae fracture, a left forearm laceration, and road rash along his left side. He was promptly transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital by the Alhambra Fire Department for emergency medical treatment.

Source: Alhambra Police Department This police sketch outlines the location of the hit-and-run accident.

"This is a blatant disregard for human life and the laws that are in place to protect pedestrians," said Ali Razavi, lead attorney on the case. "Our goal is to ensure that the driver responsible for this reprehensible act is held accountable and that Jonathan Morgan receives the justice and compensation he deserves for his suffering."

Reports taken by the police detail the scene of the accident, noting the critical evidence gathered, including descriptions of the roadways, traffic control devices, and the physical damage from the collision.

According to Razavi, authorities have determined that the unknown driver of the Hyundai violated California Vehicle Code sections 21950(a) (Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian) and 20001 (Hit and Run). Plus, he says witness statements and dash cam footage provided by a nearby driver corroborate the police's findings, clearly identifying the Hyundai as the vehicle at fault.

Attorney Razavi has a well-established reputation for handling complex personal injury and high-profile cases. His decision to take on this case underscores the importance of accountability in hit-and-run incidents, a rising concern in California communities. The Razavi Law Group is dedicated to pursuing all avenues of investigation to identify the unknown driver and ensure that they face the full extent of the law.

"The actions of this driver have not only caused physical harm but have also inflicted emotional and psychological distress on Mr. Morgan," added Razavi. "This case is a reminder that we must all adhere to our responsibilities as drivers, and when that responsibility is breached, there must be consequences."

Source: The Razavi Law Group