Home > FYI Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dr. Chris Funderburk Championing LGBTQ+ Transformation Dr. Chris Funderburk has become a trusted name for many seeking transformative aesthetic procedures By Reese Watson Published Sept. 13 2024, 3:23 p.m. ET

Dr. Chris Funderburk stands as a pioneering figure in the world of plastic surgery, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community. His journey from Alabama to New York City is marked not only by his professional achievements but also by his dedication to creating a safe, inclusive environment for his patients. Through breaking stereotypes, offering specialized care, and fostering a culture of acceptance and excellence, he has become a trusted name for many seeking transformative aesthetic procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

His path to becoming a plastic surgeon is deeply rooted in his artistic inclinations and personal identity. Growing up, he was immersed in creative pursuits, from playing guitar in a band to building projects with his grandfather. This foundation led him to a career where he could combine artistry with medical expertise. "Growing up in high school and college I was into music and in a band. I was tied in with the art crowd. I always enjoyed working with my hands playing guitar. I loved building things with my grandfather. As a gay male, I feel like cosmetic surgery was a great match for me," he reflects.

To pursue his dream profession, Dr. Funderburk's educational journey took him from Emory University in Atlanta, where he completed both medical school and general surgery training, to the prestigious plastic surgery program at Dartmouth. He further honed his skills in an aesthetic surgery fellowship in New York City, a position he describes as a dream come true.

Article continues below advertisement

Helping Patients on Their Journeys

Fundamentally, Dr. Funderburk believes that everyone should feel at home and at peace in their bodies. This philosophy drives his approach to plastic surgery, particularly when working with transgender patients. "I love working with our transgender patients and helping them in their transitioning process. Specifically, we offer breast reductions, breast augmentation, and body contouring procedures such as liposuction and fat transfers. Each person’s aesthetic goals will differ, and I work to develop a surgical plan that will best accomplish the goals," he explains. This commitment to individualized care is at the heart of his practice, and he ensures that each patient receives a tailored approach that aligns with their personal journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Changing Perceptions

The landscape of male plastic surgery has evolved dramatically over the past decade. Dr. Funderburk has been at the forefront of this change, breaking down barriers and reducing the stigma previously associated with cosmetic procedures for men. "It has really changed in the last 10 years. The idea back then was that if you are a male patient, you don't want to be seen coming in the front door. Sometimes they would ask for off-hour times to come in. That's all completely changed now," he says. This shift is particularly evident among younger men, who frequent his office without the stigma previously associated with cosmetic procedures.

A Culture of Acceptance

With complete openness about his identity as a gay plastic surgeon, Dr. Funderburk stands apart in a field where many still feel the need to conceal their true selves. "Unlike surgeons of the past, I do not hide my identity as a gay plastic surgeon. Even today, I notice other LGBTQ+ surgeons keeping their identities a secret on social media to attract certain patients to their practices. To me, this seems outdated and perpetuates a culture of shame," he notes. This transparency has resonated with his patients, many of whom appreciate his candor during consultations and feel more comfortable discussing sensitive topics related to body aesthetics and transitioning.

Article continues below advertisement

At Neinstein Plastic Surgery, the doctor works alongside a team of skilled professionals, all dedicated to achieving superior outcomes. The clinic's philosophy revolves around specialized care and advanced techniques, from liposculpting to minimally invasive procedures. This environment fosters continuous learning and innovation, enabling the team to stay at the cutting edge.

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, the clinic's founder, encapsulates this ethos well: "I knew that if we could ignite and excite the team and create a culture of employee happiness, it would permeate into the patient experience." This focus on team dynamics and patient experience underscores the collaborative environment that has propelled the surgery to the forefront of the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Community Impact

Dr. Funderburk's influence extends beyond his immediate practice. He actively participates in teaching plastic surgery fellows and contributing to research, furthering the field's development. His work not only enhances individual lives but also helps to redefine societal norms around male beauty and self-care. "During my surgical training, I would often talk to patients who look in the mirror and feel that the body they are in does not match their identity. After surgery, the patients would often be transformed mentally in addition to the physical changes. This was incredibly rewarding to me as a surgeon, and I worked to ensure this would be a large part of my practice," he says.