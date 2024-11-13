Home > Human Interest Actor Chanel Banks Has Been Found After Going Missing for Two Weeks — Her Husband Was Acting Strangely "That girl does not go anywhere without that dog. That dog is by her side for emotional support." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 13 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ohheychanel

Actor Chanel Maya Banks disappeared Oct. 30, 2024, which left her friends and family fearing the worst. She is best known for her roles on Gossip Girl and Blue Bloods, where she is credited as Chanel Farrell, per ABC 7 News.

The 36-year-old last communicated with her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, via text. After that, there was nothing. This prompted Singh to hop on a plane and fly to Los Angeles to search for Banks, whose husband was less than cooperative. Thankfully Banks was found two weeks later, but the circumstances of her disappearance are shrouded in mystery. Here's what we know.

Chanel Maya Banks's husband was not very helpful regarding the search for his missing wife.

Singh told KABC (via ABC 7 News) that she grew concerned after not hearing from Banks for five days, as even a few days would be highly unusual. When she arrived at the apartment Banks shares with her husband of a year, Singh found that all of Bank's belongings were there and her dog was left unattended. "That girl does not go anywhere without that dog. That dog is by her side for emotional support," said Singh.

Police conducted several welfare checks following Banks's disappearance, but found nothing unusual. Despite that, Singh felt as if her cousin's husband was hiding something. He is "extremely suspicious," Singh said. "He is not willing to help LAPD. He is not willing to help me or her mom." Banks's husband was also seen pulling down missing person flyers and gave police several different answers when asked where his wife was.

Chanel Maya Banks has been found, but there are still questions that need answers.

Hours after various media outlets reported on Banks's story, the actor was found unharmed, per TMZ. According to police, they did not suspect foul play. Although this is clearly good news, there are still so many unanswered questions.