TikTok Obsesses Over Charlie Blythe’s "Rich Person Behavior" Video

In a now-viral video, TikTok user Charlie Blythe described her parents’ "actual rich person behavior," and in so doing, unwittingly set off an Internet scavenger hunt, apparently.

In fact, just hours after posting the clip, Charlie said that some viewers had already published private information about her, and she pleaded for her fellow TikTok users to respect her privacy.

Charlie went viral with tales from her childhood.

Charlie, who uses she and they pronouns, explained what it was like growing up in a wealthy household in a TikTok video on Thursday, Dec. 3. “My house was so big I had to tell my dad dinner was ready by using the phone intercom system, and all of those dinners were three-course meals prepared by a private chef,” she said. “We had at least, like, seven employees in the house at all times, including security guards, and my mom always was terrified that there would be an inside job and I’d be kidnapped.”

Article continues below advertisement

That staff catered to the family’s every whim, it seems. “I never had to go to the grocery store as a kid,” Charlie said. “There would be a pad of paper in the kitchen. If I wrote something down, it would just appear the next day.”

And apparently, commercial air travel wasn’t up to snuff for Charlie’s dad. “One time we took a 30-minute commercial flight from Boston to Nantucket, and my dad hated the commercial flying experience so much — despite the fact that state police helped us through it — he had the private plane meet us in Nantucket to take us back in Boston,” Charlie revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie — a singer with the synth-pop single “Toothache” on Spotify — also said that she had to live in four houses after her parents got divorced, and when her parents’ split made news, internet comments “were filled with men counting down the years until [she] turned 18.”

Article continues below advertisement