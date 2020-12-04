TikTok Obsesses Over Charlie Blythe’s "Rich Person Behavior" Video

TikTok Obsesses Over Charlie Blythe’s "Rich Person Behavior" VideoBy Dan Clarendon
In a now-viral video, TikTok user Charlie Blythe described her parents’ "actual rich person behavior," and in so doing, unwittingly set off an Internet scavenger hunt, apparently.
In fact, just hours after posting the clip, Charlie said that some viewers had already published private information about her, and she pleaded for her fellow TikTok users to respect her privacy.
Charlie went viral with tales from her childhood.
Charlie, who uses she and they pronouns, explained what it was like growing up in a wealthy household in a TikTok video on Thursday, Dec. 3.
“My house was so big I had to tell my dad dinner was ready by using the phone intercom system, and all of those dinners were three-course meals prepared by a private chef,” she said. “We had at least, like, seven employees in the house at all times, including security guards, and my mom always was terrified that there would be an inside job and I’d be kidnapped.”
That staff catered to the family’s every whim, it seems. “I never had to go to the grocery store as a kid,” Charlie said. “There would be a pad of paper in the kitchen. If I wrote something down, it would just appear the next day.”
And apparently, commercial air travel wasn’t up to snuff for Charlie’s dad. “One time we took a 30-minute commercial flight from Boston to Nantucket, and my dad hated the commercial flying experience so much — despite the fact that state police helped us through it — he had the private plane meet us in Nantucket to take us back in Boston,” Charlie revealed.
Charlie — a singer with the synth-pop single “Toothache” on Spotify — also said that she had to live in four houses after her parents got divorced, and when her parents’ split made news, internet comments “were filled with men counting down the years until [she] turned 18.”
Understandably, Charlie had to keep her identity under wraps on the web. “I wasn’t allowed to put my last name on social media because people would track me down and kidnap me,” she said. And in the caption to her TikTok post, she wrote, “Oh, how I miss living in constant fear of being abducted because of my name.”
Viewers tracked down information on Charlie.
Four hours later, Charlie — with her cat Rocket in hand — posted another clip to tell TikTok users that she turned off the comments on the viral “rich person behavior” video.
“For one, some people were saying some really ignorant and hurtful things about things that I can’t control, and I hope you all can understand that,” she said. “Second of all, you all are good. You’re fast. You were finding my parents and my birth name. And, well, most of you. Some of you were incorrect — I hate to tell you. And I know I kind of asked for it, but I just… I wasn’t comfortable having that out there, so…”
That said, some TikTok users sent Charlie messages of support. “I’m trying to do my best to stay grounded and understand where I came from,” she said in the clip. “My life is weird, my life is complicated, and I’m trying my best.”
Charlie said some people were taking it “too far.”
Later that night, Charlie posted another video on the same topic. “I was really kind of overwhelmed by everything I found on my profile,” she said in that video.
“And I cannot fathom that that video has over a million views, and I’m kind of regretting it because people are taking it very far and posting all my personal info, which… I get it. I asked for it. But I wasn’t expecting that. And all of the kinda paranoia I was talking about is coming back.”
She went on: “I don’t want to take it down because I think that stuff is important to, like, kinda laugh at. But it’s kind of made me upset, I’m sorry. So please be respectful of my privacy, and yeah, I appreciate all the people messaging me, reaching out, and being nice.”
Moral of the story: If a TikTok star uses a fake name, it’s probably for a reason!