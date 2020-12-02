What Happens on Dec. 3? Here’s Why You Might Want to Grab a Sweater

There are some dates that just stick in everyone’s mind forever and ever. If Oct. 3 comes around and you don’t say, “It’s October third,” exactly like Cady in Mean Girls, then you are simply not living life to the fullest. The same goes for observing April 25 as a perfect date “because it’s not too hot and not too cold.”

And now, you may have noticed that everyone is talking about Dec. 3 as being particularly momentous, especially if you’re active on TikTok . But why is that? What happens on Dec. 3? Here’s what we know.

What happens on Dec. 3?

Depending on how plugged-in you are to TikTok trends, there’s a good chance you may already know that the song “Heather” by Conan Gray is seriously huge on the video-sharing app. It may have just started as a good song that a bunch of people liked, but at this point, it has reached new levels of popularity and even jumpstarted a couple of trends.

For instance, you may remember when people started doing the Pinterest Trend, where they hid a video of themselves standing stock-still among a bunch of Pinterest search results and only revealed the secret when a certain part of the song “Heather” played in the video. From there, people started referring to other people as “Heathers” when they were lovely and lovable people who maybe didn’t realize it themselves.

The word “Heather” became a sort of shorthand on the app, and now the song is striking again! If you’re only familiar with the snippet of the song that has become popular on TikTok, then you might not know that the lyrics start with the line, “I still remember, third of December.” That’s right, people. The third of December! Dec. 3!

The song continues, “Me in your sweater, you said it looked better / On me, than it did you, only if you knew / How much I liked you.” So, basically, people are talking about Dec. 3 because it’s specifically referenced in “Heather” and just happens to be the date that the narrator in the song was pining for their crush (who only had eyes for Heather).

To mark the occasion of Dec. 3, it looks as though some people are planning to give their sweater to their crush or even ask them out. Others are just planning to wear a sweater and maybe cry a few cathartic tears while listening to “Heather” on repeat. There are already a bunch of videos on TikTok talking about the importance of Dec. 3, and we expect there will be even more of them on the actual date.