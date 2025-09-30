Charlie Javice Is Convicted for Defrauding Chase for $175 Million — Who Are Her Parents? Javice is the founder of the college financial aid startup, Frank. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 30 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The founder of the college financial aid startup Frank, Charlie Javice, was convicted of defrauding JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million, and on Sept. 29, 2025, she was sentenced to 7 years in prison, per USA Today.

Javice was convicted on four counts of securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy, after she faked her client list by claiming she had 4.25 million customers when she only had 300,000. JPMorgan bought her company in September of 2021, and CEO Jamie Dimon called the financial institution's decision to buy the company a "huge mistake." As the fraudster is sentenced for ripping off the bank, people are curious about her parents.



Convicted fraudster Charlie Javice's parents are Natalie Rosin and Didier Javice. Javice's parents are divorced, but they were both seen escorting her to court while she was on trial for fraud. Javice was raised in the Westchester suburbs of New York, according to Fortune. Her father is French, and Javice went to the posh French American School of New York. Didier Javice worked in the alternative asset management at Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.

He also worked in hedge fund management at Dynamic Capital Management and was a founder of Risk Management Advisors. The French native was also a managing partner of W Fund Advisors. Javice's mother, Natalie Rosin, has her own business — NDR Life Coaching. The former couple divorced in 2001, and Javice and her brother, Elie, split their time between each parent.

Javice grew up in an affluent lifestyle with horses to ride and summer vacations in France and Israel. She started Frank in 2017 after graduating from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Javice quickly became a rising star in the finance industry, and by 2019, she was part of Forbes magazine's "30 Under 30" list.

Things came crashing down in 2023, when Javice was arrested for "falsely and dramatically inflating the number of customers of her company, Frank, in order to fraudulently induce J.P. Morgan Chase to acquire Frank for $175 million," according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said that Javice's crime "required a great deal of duplicity." "Honesty in a market is required," added the judge during her sentencing, per Reuters. Javice pleaded not guilty, and she is expected to appeal her 7-year sentence. The judge also sentenced her to 3 years of supervision following her prison release.

