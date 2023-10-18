Home > Viral News > Trending Man Criticized for “Exposing” Cheating Mom by Uploading Footage of Him in Her Home A viral TikTok claiming to expose a cheating mom sparked controversy online and a proverbial battle of double standards when it comes to infideliy. By Mustafa Gatollari Oct. 18 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tiktokerrhltv

Nashville, not Las Vegas, is earning a reputation for becoming the cheating capital of the United States these days, after a series of viral social media clips and posts from several people have been posted about how folks who are otherwise linked to significant others have populated the internet.

In fact, one exotic dancer outed a woman who was at her own bachelorette party getting buck wild with some dude at a strip club. Another woman posted a picture of a man named Steve and launched a TikTok search party in an attempt to find his wife to let him know he was attempting to engage in some extracurricular activity while on his trip with the boys.

A viral video that popped up on the @tiktokerrhltv account purportedly shows another "good Samaritan" attempting to out another cheater he may have hooked up with: a woman named Macy who is a mom, and wife, and who likes to get frisky with other men while her children are asleep.

The clip, which shows what looks like a man's leg on a couch, pans to a living room that shows kids' toys and an open bathroom door. He writes in a text overlay of the clip: "If you recognize this house in Nashville TN and your wife's name is Macy, just an update she does cheat when the kids napping"

Several people who saw the video joked that they, too, had the same rug in their home: "I saw all the comments about everyone having the same rug so I watched it again and I have that rug too," one said.

"I was seeing all the comments about the rug and was like 'ain’t no way all these people have the same rug' until I looked and realized I also have it" Another quipped: "I have that same lamp. And couch. And rug. Anddddd wait a damn minute……"

However, there were several people who thanked the man for his video, stating that they were happy to see cheaters getting exposed online: way to go dude. I'd expose her a-- too. should have just left a note under the toilet seat for him"

Another user couldn't wrap their heads around how a parent would allow a stranger into their home while their kids were in there just for a d--- appointment: "Screw the cheating, what kinda mom invites strange men over with her kids in the house?!"

"dude I would live to buy you a beer. if more men did this less would pay out the a-- in court," another wrote, seemingly applauding the content.

But there was another commenter who thought that these types of videos exposed a gender double standard when it comes to exposing cheaters online: "If a woman makes this video it’s, yes queen, I love this energy, expose his ass. If a guy makes it it’s, people will do anything for views and likes."

Another echoed the sentiment, writing: "Women do the same s--- on TikTok. Now a dude does it and they want to talk about rugs and 'oh this dude needs attention' Gtfoh" But that still didn't stop folks from thinking that the TikToker was lying about his post: "Tell us you needed views and followers without telling us you needed views and followers"

Someone else thought that this was simply more ammunition for people to stay single and not commit to folks in a relationship: "stay single guys they put out either way"

