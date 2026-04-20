Cher Discovers 15-Year-Old Granddaughter Following Longstanding Rumors
That child has one legendary bloodline, huh?
Kyati Edwards, a former model, is the mother of Cher’s granddaughter. The 79-year-old singer was reportedly “speechless” upon learning about her then-15-year-old granddaughter, whom Edwards had with Elijah Allman in 2010.
Allman was reportedly not interested in being a parent and was said to have been in and out of the child’s life.
Rumors about the child Edwards and Allman had were reportedly never formally acknowledged within the family, even as speculation about her existence circulated for years. Cher is said to have contacted Kyati Edwards directly to confirm the claims and was reportedly taken aback upon learning that she was indeed a grandmother.
Cher Was Overjoyed At Finally Being a Grandma
Kyati Edwards told The Sun about her conversation with Cher regarding her daughter.
“She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn't know if it was just crazy talk. When she heard the news, she was speechless. Cher told her family, ‘Oh my Lord, I'm finally a grandma.’”
The revelation came at a time when Cher had petitioned a court to appoint a temporary conservator for her son, Elijah Allman, who has faced financial, legal, and substance-related challenges in recent years.
Kyati Edwards is the granddaughter of Julie Andrews. This makes the child she shares with Elijah Allman the great-granddaughter of Julie Andrews and the grandchild of Cher.
Elijah Allman Has Had Several Legal And Financial Issues
Cher told a court, while seeking a temporary conservatorship for her son Elijah Allman, that his mental health had been deteriorating and that his dependence on narcotics had worsened.
She also referenced multiple troubling incidents involving Allman that, according to her filing, point to a decline in his overall well-being.
According to statements made by Cher in court filings, Elijah Allman has been involved in several troubling incidents. He was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of his car, causing a traffic disruption, and had to be taken to a hospital, where he was administered Narcan.
Cher’s filing also alleged that Allman has been banned from more than 18 hotels for disruptive behavior. One reported incident involved him cornering a female staff member while aggressively making sexual advances. There have also been claims of significant debt tied to property damage at short-term rentals and unpaid dues to drug dealers.
Cher has put forward Jason Rubin as her nominee to serve as conservator for Elijah Allman.
She has argued that placing her son under a conservatorship would allow him to begin rebuilding his life in a structured way, addressing his challenges step by step.