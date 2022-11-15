Qdoba offers a $39.95 family steak meal kit ($34.95 for chicken) that appears to offer more steak than what was pictured in Diamond's TikTok, along with toppings and chips or tortillas so folks can assemble their own plates.

It appears that Chipotle did reach out to Diamond after her TikTok went viral and asked her to DM the company to provide further details, presumably in a bid to help make things right.