Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending
Chipotle Getty
Source: Getty

Chipotle Customer Blasts Chain for Charging Even More, Urges People to Go to Cava Instead

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Nov. 2 2022, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

It seems that Chipotle slander has been steadily mounting on social media with tons of folks slamming the chain's decision to not only up its prices, but cut back on the portions folks have been used to getting, as well as skimping on online orders.

This has culminated in a lot of ire towards the brand, with tons of folks who said that although they've frequently visited the popular chain, they will do so no longer.

Article continues below advertisement

A number of food outlets have been chronicling the chain's price hikes, as well as its decision to follow strict portion controls, something that the brand's CFO, Jack Hartung has spoken on considerably. In order to help keep the cost down on their orders, customers who frequent the chain have purportedly resorted to a number of ordering hacks that allow them to get more food in online orders for less money.

Chipotle has cut back on these "hacks" after employees complained about the extra work that goes into fulfilling these orders (and all of the extra containers they require), and to stop folks from finessing the system in the hopes of getting themselves more food.

This has caused hungry customers to turn to other restaurants for similar food experiences, and many folks have started turning to Cava instead, like TikToker Allen Ye.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

The content creator, who posts under the handle (@theallenye) on the popular social media platform, stated that despite being a "die-hard" Chipotle fan for years, has said that the brand is ultimately not worth it any more for the amount of money one is being charged for food.

Article continues below advertisement
cava superior to chipotle
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

He outright states that "Cava is superior to Chipotle" for the value, and expressed his gripes that requests for any additional items in a bowl or burrito, even beans, rice, and corn, which have typically been doled out to customers without an extra charge, now come with an additional $1.30 add-on fee.

Article continues below advertisement
cava superior to chipotle
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

The TikToker who regularly posts fitness videos and exercise tips says that Chipotle is no longer his post-workout meal of choice and called the chain's decision to charge its customers for more of these add-ons as the "nail in the coffin" for the brand.

Article continues below advertisement
cava superior to chipotle
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

Allen says in the now viral TikTok: "For the past few months I've been saying Cava is superior to Chipotle and I just grabbed Chipotle to see how they're doing but yeah this is the nail in the coffin for Chipotle. Now they are starting to enforce that any sides you get cost extra. A $1.30 extra."

Article continues below advertisement
cava superior to chipotle
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

He went on to say: "You can't get extra beans, you can't get extra fajita, you can't get extra rice, no extra cheese...you can't do double corn, double cheese none of that."

Article continues below advertisement
cava superior to chipotle
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

He continued, "All that used to be free, you get charged for it now. it's crazy cause for the past five years I've been a die-hard Chipotle person one time June 2018 I ate there every day for thirty days straight. Chipotle's perfect for your post workout meals after the gym, but they don't own that title anymore, not for me."

Article continues below advertisement
cava superior to chipotle
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

The TikToker added, "And especially if you're in New York or a city that has a Cava, cause you're gonna get more food for your money hands down now. That was a trending theme but now this is the nail in the coffin. Cava you can still get double everything no charge. Do what this info how you will and if you never been to Cava I would suggest going to Cava."

Article continues below advertisement
cava superior to chipotle
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

Throngs of other TikTokers also expressed their frustration with Chipotle and echoed Allen's praise for Cava, calling it a "Gold Star" fast casual food choice. Others said that they were charged $22 for a burrito at Chipotle once after adding options, with some saying that the flavors in the chain's offerings have gone downhill as well.

Article continues below advertisement
cava superior to chipotle
Source: TikTok | @theallenye

What do you think? Is Chipotle still good value for the money? Do you enjoy the fast casual chain's foods? Or do you believe that there are other spots out there that give you more bang for your buck, and tastebuds?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Central Park “Karen” Yells at Singer for Ruining His Daily Walk, Gets Torched Online

DoorDash Driver Accused of Swapping Pizza Hut Slice With Little Caesars in Viral TikTok

“Unreasonable” Boss Fires New Employee, Then Re-Hires Them When They Have No One Else to Work

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.