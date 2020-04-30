'A Secret Love' Director Chris Bolan on How He Was Inspired to Tell His Aunts' Love Story

Netflix just released the most touching, heartwarming and tear-jerking film we've seen in an extremely long time: A Secret Love. The documentary, which was filmed over the course of five years from 2013 to 2018, tells the love story of Pat Henschel and Terry Donahue, two lesbians who were together for over 70 years in secret.

Actor, director, and great-nephew of Terry, Chris Bolan , is who viewers across America owe A Secret Love to, so we thought we'd do a deeper dive to learn more about Chris Bolan, how he got involved in A Secret Love, and find out about his other projects.

Chris Bolan tells the touching story of his aunts in 'A Secret Love.'

Pat Henschel and Terry Donahue started dating in the late '40s, but didn't tell the rest of their family they were an item until six decades later, when they were in their 80s, in 2009.

"They just started telling us their story, dating back from the 1940s," is how Terry's great-nephew, A Secret Love director Chris Bolan remembers their coming out. "I was just absolutely amazed, and at the end of it they started dancing in the living room together."

"I remember thinking, 'Ohmigod, I have to tell this story'," he said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. Chris managed to collaborate with Pose and Atlanta producer Alexa L. Fogel, and the producer Brendan Mason, for this 82-minute masterpiece. A Secret Love follows Terry and Pat from Terry's time as a professional softball player in the league that inspired 1992's A League of Their Own, all the way to present-day.

Source: courtesy of netflix

Once he had the idea to tell his aunts' great love story, finding archival material to make the film wasn't terribly difficult. "They had all these cassette tape recordings and all these photos," he told the Tribune. "I asked them, I said, 'Did you guys ever do any kind of filming with any of the 8-millimeter cameras?' [They said,] 'No, no, we don't have anything.' And I was in their basement one day, and I came across this suitcase," he continues.