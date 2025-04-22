When It Comes to Helping Veterans, Chris Kyle's Brother Continues to Fight Jeff Kyle said the pain of losing his brother will never go away. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 22 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Jeff Kyle

It's not easy standing in the shadow of a sibling as impressive as Chris Kyle. That name should sound familiar because he was a highly decorated Navy SEAL whose autobiography, American Sniper, was made into an Academy Award-winning film. Chris never got to see the movie loosely based on his memoir because he was murdered nearly two years before its release. A fellow Marine veteran named Eddie Ray Routh fatally shot Chris and his friend Chad Littlefield in February 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Almost two years after Chris was killed, his brother Jeff Kyle spoke with Professional Bull Rider magazine about his famous brother and their childhood. Growing up, Chris and Jeff had dreams of buying a big piece of property to raise horses and cattle on. They both joined the military at separate times as a means of reaching that goal. It never happened for Chris, and after he died, Jeff went in a different direction. Where is Jeff Kyle now? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Kyle's brother has vowed to help veterans.

In March 2025, Jeff was a guest on the Blood and Breakthrough podcast where he talked about the night he found out Chris had been murdered. He remembered getting a phone call from his father who simply said, "Chris is gone." Because Chris was always traveling, Jeff didn't immediately understand. When he did, Jeff recalled going into the room of his house where he kept his guns to seek his revenge. Thankfully, Jeff's father was able to talk him down.

Over a decade later, Jeff said he still sometimes picks up his phone in order to text or call Chris. "I don't know if that ever goes away," he said, "but you know, I guess we just got to keep going on." What Jeff did to keep going was start a nonprofit organization in 2014 with his parents called the American Valor Foundation. The AVF raises money to help veterans with various expenses such as mortgages, gym memberships, home repairs, and more. They also have scholarships in Chris's name.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Kyle said his brother's widow doesn't let his family see her kids.

In the podcast interview, Jeff references a break between his brother's widow and the rest of the Kyle family. According to Jeff, Chris and Taya Kyle were having marital issues when he was killed. "They were kind of on the outs at the time," said Jeff. "Most people don't know that. You know, they did not have the the loving, caring, successful marriage like what [Taya] portrayed." Jeff said that Chris was "looking for his out."