A Few Veterans Day Instagram Captions to Honor Those Who Have Served

A Few Veterans Day Instagram Captions to Honor Those Who Have ServedBy Anna Garrison
Nov. 11 2021, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Regardless of the day of the week, every year, Americans celebrate Veterans Day on November 11. The holiday was first celebrated the day World War I ended in 1918 and was originally known as Armistice Day until 1954. The name change was to honor the veterans of all wars the U.S. has fought, not just World War I.
Many people have friends, relatives, and other extended family members who served in the military, so Veterans Day is often a day for deeply personal reflection. As such, people who wish to honor the holiday with photos might need some appropriate Instagram captions. Here are a few Instagram captions for all of your Veterans Day photo needs.
Quotes for Veterans Day.
1. "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." - John F. Kennedy
2. "Never was so much owed by so many to so few." — Winston Churchill
3. "There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country." — Nick Lampson
4. “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” — Unknown
5. "I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism." — Bob Riley
6. "The brave die never, though they sleep in dust, their courage nerves a thousand living men." — Minot J. Savage
7. "Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history." — Mary Roach
8. "A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." — Joseph Campbell
9. "Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility." — Eleanor Roosevelt
10. "Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay." — Barack Obama
Sayings for Veterans Day.
1. They fought the biggest of the battles with great strength and courage. Happy Veterans Day.
2. Happy Veterans Day to my favorite vet.
3. Thank you for serving our nation, our debt can never be repaid.
4. Thank you to all the soldiers who have served and sacrificed for our country.
5. Thank you for your sacrifice for our country.
6. Grateful today and always for the service, sacrifice, and bravery of our veterans, current military members, and their families.
7. Thank you to all of those who have fought for freedom.
8. Today I'm grateful for veterans — past and present — for their service and the legacy they have bestowed upon us to uphold.
9. Home of the free because of the brave.
10. Thankful for the brave men and women who have served.
As an extra way to say thank you this Veterans Day, you could also use your post to plug one of the many nonprofits benefitting veterans, such as the Wounded Warrior Project, K9s For Warriors, Homes For Our Troops, and the Yellow Ribbon Fund.