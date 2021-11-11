A Few Veterans Day Instagram Captions to Honor Those Who Have Served

1. "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." - John F. Kennedy

2. "Never was so much owed by so many to so few." — Winston Churchill

3. "There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country." — Nick Lampson

4. “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.” — Unknown

5. "I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism." — Bob Riley