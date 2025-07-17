Christopher Revak Was the Prime Suspect in the Disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit — Where Is He? "Maybe an earlier encounter created an obsession with Jodi that we don’t know about yet." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 17 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Find Jodi

Two days before Jodi Huisentruit seemingly vanished into thin air, the Mason City, Iowa, news anchor had been on a waterskiing trip with friends. According to the Find Jodi website, Huisentruit and several friends popped over to Iowa City for a weekend of relaxing fun in June 1995. The attractive news anchor was off work that Monday and attended a charity golf tournament with friends and coworkers. After playing a round of golf, she headed home around 8 p.m.

Two of her golf partners recalled Huisentruit complaining about numerous unwanted phone calls. She was considering changing her number. The last person to see Huisentruit that night was a friend whose house she briefly visited. On June 27, 1995, Huisentruit went missing while on her way to work. The prime suspect was a man named Christopher Revak. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Where is Christopher Revak now?

Almost 15 years after Huisentruit went missing, Revak took his own life the day after he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, per the Columbia Missourian. The 36-year-old was taken into custody on July 25, 2009, but the crime he was accused of was not related to Huisentruit. Revak would have stood trial for the March 2007 killing of Rene Williams, a bartender at the Eagles Lodge in Ava, Mo.

After Revak took his own life, Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase did some digging into the dead man. He came to believe that Revak was involved in at least three other similar murders in two other states. Revak had moved to southwest Missouri almost a decade prior and began working as a volunteer firefighter and then an EMT. His boss, ambulance director Jeff Hawkins, described Revak as a "good worker" who was very reliable. Degase believed otherwise.

What happened to Jodi Huisentruit?

Mason City Police Department Sergeant Terrance Prochask told WSAW that the manner in which Huisentruit disappeared was not your typical abduction scenario. He believed this was a planned event. "This created an opportunity for somebody to be seen, and they just got lucky is what happened," he said.

The connection between Revak and Huisentruit during that time is tenuous but not far-fetched. Revak's ex-wife was living in Mason City the year Huisentruit disappeared. The most perplexing part of this case is the manner in which Huisentruit vanished. It happened between the time she exited her apartment and tried getting into her car. Police found her blowdryer, shoes, and bent car key next to the 27-year-old's red Miata. No witnesses have ever come forward regarding Huisentruit's last moments.