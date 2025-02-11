Former Disney Star Christy Carlson Romano Faces "MAGA" Backlash — What Are Her Politics? After she was shot in the face, people made assumptions about Christy's politics and left some nasty messages. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 11 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

2025 is a bleak landscape for political peace and unity. With the United States more divided than ever before politically, it's hard to imagine a world where everyone can put aside their beliefs and come to an accord. This stark divide was highlighted in a strange way when former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano was shot in the face during a clay pigeon shooting outing.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Kim Possible star took to Instagram to share how people were rooting for her to have been killed, and wishing that she had received a greater injury. All due, allegedly, to the belief that she supports MAGA and President Donald Trump. But what are Christy's politics, and does she actually support MAGA? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What are Christy Carlson Romano's politics? Here's what we know.

Some celebrities are very open about their beliefs. Case in point: Taylor Swift and Jason Aldean. But some celebrities prefer to keep things a little low-key and keep fans guessing about where they stand. This can be for a variety of reasons, including the possibility that they don't want to alienate fans by publicly endorsing one side or the other.

Christy Carlson Romano most definitely falls into the latter type of celebrity. Although she speaks openly about her personal beliefs, she's a lot less open about her political beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Christy has accounts on several different social media platforms, but she has not openly either endorsed or spoken against one side or the other, according to Newsweek. So it's unclear what her politics are.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Christy Carlson Romano a "MAGA" supporter?

Unfortunately for Christy, her silence has given people a chance to fill in the blanks with their own assumptions. Because she has neither spoken in support or defense of President Donald Trump, many have taken that to suggest that she is a MAGA supporter. However, the truth is that we simply do not know. Other people assumed she is a MAGA supporter because she was engaged in clay pigeon shooting when she was injured in mid-February. Many people associate shooting hobbies with Republicans and MAGA.

But that may not be accurate for everyone; hobbies aren't gatekept by politics, so it's all down to individual people and their preferences. Under her husband Brendan Rooney's post about Christy's injury, people flooded the comments with sneering jokes about how they wish she had died or sustained a greater injury, scolding her for supporting MAGA and "getting what she deserved." It was a breathtaking assault on decency, and Christy archived some of the since-deleted comments in her Instagram story to call attention to the nastiness.

Article continues below advertisement

Are there any other hints that Christy leans one way or the other politically, and that she supports MAGA? No, as far as we can tell it's all speculation based on her hobbies and the fact that she has failed to strike a political posture in public.

It may also have something to do with the fact that she's married to a Marine, and people make assumptions about what that means for people's politics. Additionally, she has made content in support of Harry Potter, which people often consider more in line with MAGA followers due to author J.K. Rowling's transphobic beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

However, you know what they say about assuming. Until and unless Christy comes out with a statement that clarifies her political beliefs, anyone speculating about which way she leans is doing just that — speculating. While some stars choose to be open and public with their political leanings, celebrities don't actually owe anyone insight into their personal lives and the politics they choose to follow and support.