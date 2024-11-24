Home > Entertainment Chuck Woolery Was Married Four Times and Welcomed Six Kids — All About His Wife Chuck passed away on Nov. 23, 2024, his co-host and friend Mark Young confirmed on X. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Nov. 24 2024, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former game show host Chuck Woolery, known for his iconic roles on Wheel of Fortune, Scrabble, and Love Connection, passed away on Nov. 23, 2024, at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by Mark Young, Chuck's podcast co-host and good friend, via X (formerly Twitter).

Chuck died at his home in Texas, with his wife, Kristen, by his side, per AP News. His passing comes as a shock to not only TV fans but also to those who followed his later career as a right-wing podcaster. Naturally, many are eager to learn more about the family Chuck leaves behind, including his wife and children.

Who is Chuck Woolery's wife?

Chuck was married four times over the course of his life. While sources reported that his wife, Kristen, had been by his side at the time of his death in his Texas home, it seems he may have still been married to his fourth wife, Kim Barnes Woolery, at the time of his passing.

However, a photo Chuck shared on X (formerly Twitter) in May 2020 features a woman who doesn't appear to be Kim, with the caption, "My BBQ babe will go fishing with me every now and then." This raises questions about whether he married a fifth time or had moved on from Kim and simply hadn't shared the details of a new relationship.

My BBQ babe will go fishing with me every now and then. pic.twitter.com/072sMIwIvH — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 25, 2020

Chuck and Kim married in July 2006. A Michigan native, Kim now lives in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, according to her LinkedIn bio. For the past 26 years (since January 1998), Kim has worked as a celebrity hair and makeup artist in TV, film, editorial, and commercial projects. Kim graduated from Bentley High School in Livonia, Mich. in 1984, and received her certificate in cosmetology from Sally Esser's Beauty School that same year.

Chuck's wife has traveled around the world lending her talents in places like Mexico and the Caribbean Islands, and she has also worked as an educator for The Wella Company, a major hair product brand sold in beauty stores like Sally’s. In addition to her teaching and beauty work, Kim has contributed her expertise to game shows like Deal or No Deal and Lingo, as well as the movie The Last Word.

Who are Chuck Woolery's ex-wives?

Chuck had been married three times prior to marrying Kim. His first marriage was to Margaret Hayes, from 1961 to 1971. He then married actress JoAnn Pflug in 1972, and they remained together until 1980. Chuck's third marriage was to music executive Teri Nelson Carpenter, whom he married in 1985 and divorced in 2004. His fourth and final marriage (that we know of) was to Kim in 2006.

Did Chuck Woolery have any kids?