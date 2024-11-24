Home > Entertainment Chuck Woolery Amassed a Fortune Over the Course of His Decades-Long Hosting Career "Yes I have pretty much destroyed my career by openly supporting Trump." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 24 2024, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When you picture a game show host, Chuck Woolery is someone who instantly comes to mind. Before his death in November 2024, Chuck had an impressive hosting career that spanned decades.

Article continues below advertisement

He got his start in 1975, as the original host of The Wheel of Fortune, a gig he had for six years before he went on to host Love Connection, another iconic game show that ran from 1983 to 1994. From there Chuck hosted other popular shows such as Scrabble, The Dating Game, and Lingo.

Source: GSN

Article continues below advertisement

So, what was Chuck Woolery's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chuck is worth $10 million. While he reportedly made $5,000 a week when he started as the host of The Wheel of Fortune, that figure definitely went up as his popularity increased. Along with hosting, Chuck was also an actor and a musician.

Chuck Woolery Game show host Net worth: $10 million American game show host Chuck Woolery is best known for his gigs on The Wheel of Fortune, Love Connection, and Lingo. He was also the co-host of a conservative podcast Blunt Force Truth. Full Name: Charles Herbert Woolery Birthdate: March 16, 1941 Birthplace: Ashland, Kentucky Married: Kristen Woolery Kids: 5

Article continues below advertisement

More recently, Chuck co-hosted a conservative podcast with his friend Mark Young, who announced Chuck's death. "It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother," he tweeted. At the time of his death, their podcast Blunt Force Truth had nearly 20,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Chuck Woolery claims his support for Donald Trump ruined his career.

A self-proclaimed Hollywood conservative, Chuck was very vocal about his support for Donald Trump and was known to share conspiracy theories on social media — something he claims affected his career negatively.

Article continues below advertisement

It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him,RIP brother pic.twitter.com/OVPgG195RX — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) November 24, 2024

"Yes I have pretty much destroyed my career by openly supporting Trump and letting all know, I am a conservative," Chuck tweeted in 2019, per Newsweek. "Painful at times, but true. After all is said and done. It was my choice, and I can live with it. I would do it all again."

Article continues below advertisement