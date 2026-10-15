Cincinnati woman catches someone ripping off all her content, then posts "something she can't copy" "That's still body shaming." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 15 2026, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @skylar080700 Skylar Valentine records her weight to get back at an influencer copying her content

An influencer based out of Cincinnati, Ohio was fed up with another content creator constantly ripping off her posts, so she decided to upload a video she says the woman couldn't possibly replicate. Skylar Valentine (@skylar080700) regularly posts lifestyle content online.

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She films videos of herself driving, working out, giving monologues about her personality, and dancing — a lot of dancing. On paper, it sounds par the course for the type of content you'd find on a lot of other people's online social media profiles.

However, the manner in which she presents her videos appears to have resonated with an admirer. It looks like someone who appreciates the content Valentina creates admired it so much that they took to imitating it. Which the Queen City native wasn't fond of.

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So She Decided To Post Content The Imitator Couldn't Copy

In a September, 9th 2026 video, Valentine uploaded a post she said was impossible for the imitator to replicate. The short clip shows her walking into a bathroom, and there's a small scale turned on its side against a cabinet.

Next, she places the scale on the floor and steps on it until the digital reader displays her weight: 104.9lbs. Valentine then zooms onto the figure before the video comes to a close. "She copies everything I post. So here's something she can't copy," the influencer writes.

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She adds in a caption: "Good luck copying this one." Commenters who replied to the clip were eating up Valentine's shade-filled reply: "TikTok knew whose side I wanted to be on without knowing the drama," one wrote.

Another person mocked the imitator by posting a photo in the comments section of a similar looking scale. However, on the area where the weight measurement is displayed, there's a pink post-it note with the number "104.9" written on it.

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A different user also seemed to enjoy the post, writing: "Petty women, assemble here we found our club leader." However, there were folks who didn't seem too keen on seeing Valentine lord her weight over someone else she's competing with online.

"What a sad world we live in," they wrote. Someone else attributed the prioritization of personal image and perceived physical fitness as online currency due to "brain rot." But that didn't stop others from congratulating Valentine for her weight: "104 with clothes, watch, and a phone. Girl you win."

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Body Shaming: Social Media And Aesthetic Obsession

The dissatisfaction people have with their own bodies, and acting on these perceived personal failures has a documented correlation with widespread social media adoption. In this 2019 MDPI journal, researchers determined that the idealization of thinness, eating disorders, and overall loathing for one's body are caused by prolonged social media viewing.

The piece states: "Disordered eating attitudes are rapidly increasing, especially among young women in their twenties." Furthermore, the post indicates that the focus of the study was aimed at college-age women, as "mental health problems have increased, especially among young people, over the last decade."

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Additionally, analysis reveals that women eating irregularities have spiked in these demographics, particularly binge-eating, purging, and food restraining. While the study attributes these attitudes to hormonal changes, it also establishes influence from social media platforms as a contributing factor to this behavior.

Social media promotes narcissism?

Nicolas Winding Refn's 2016 film The Neon Demon followed adopted a blunt premise: what if narcissism was treated as a virtue meant to be celebrated? The answer to this thematic point oozes from the film's tone: the world of models and women seeking beauty manifests in brutally disgusting outcomes, providing a bleak, soulless world viewers watching it are forced to endure.

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The concept of narcissistic promotion via social media sites has been expounded upon for years. This SageJournals publication sought to explore this concept back in 2008. Findings reported in the analysis found that there was a correlation between those who posted frequently and narcisstic traits.

I.e., the more often someone uploaded content, the more narcissistic they were. "Narcissism predicted (a) higher levels of social activity in the online community, and (b) more self-promoting content in several aspects of the social networking Web pages."

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Thin is the new thick?

Valentine's video also speaks to a change in social media body trends as well. For years, the hip-injected, BBL inflated, tangerine-taped-to-a-pencil-lower-half-aesthetic dominated online feeds. However, it seems that more slim physiques are becoming trendy again.

This 2023 Science Direct publication talks about "body-positive" feeds and how constantly viewing thin people online could lead individuals to more dissatisfied with their own bodies. "Exposure to 20 thin-ideal images leads to decreased body satisfaction and mood," the study states, after images were shown to individuals who participated in the query.

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Conversely, showing body positive posts to people helped them feel better about their own physiques. But individuals who were shown both still suffered from the same negative effects of looking at images of thin people. Others have written about the abandonment of the body positive movement. The Catalyst News penned in 2026 that society at large has entered a period of "body fascism" and cited easy access to GLP-1 drugs as contributing to this.