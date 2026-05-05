The Cole Allen as Savannah Guthrie's Driver Conspiracy Theory, Explained The internet has used the photo of Allen and Guthrie together as evidence that both plots were faked by the same people. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 5 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Given the sheer amount of craziness going on in the world right now, it's hard to believe each chaotic incident is a stand-alone occurrence. At this point, it seems more probable — and easier to digest — that it may be all connected somehow.

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That's likely the mindset behind the conspiracy that links Cole Allen to Savannah Guthrie. Allen has been making headlines as the man who allegedly stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner with a weapon. Meanwhile, Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was famously abducted and has been missing ever since. Now, there seems to be evidence that suggests Allen was Guthrie's driver, and his wife was her assistant.

Source: MEGA

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Here's where the conspiracy that Cole Allen was Savannah Guthrie's driver comes from.

The rumor has been circulating on the internet thanks to a viral image showing Guthrie and Allen smiling and posing together. There are already several theories about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance being staged, as well as suspicions that the attempted White House Correspondents' Dinner was inauthentic as well.

The internet has used the photo of Allen and Guthrie together to connect the two theories, as evidence that both plots were faked by the same people for unclear reasons.

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Is there any truth to it?

As fascinating as this conspiracy theory is, it's a rather short-lived one, as the photo is clearly fake. In the image, Allen is posed exactly the same way he is in a solo photo of him that's been widely circulated in the press. He's even wearing the same sweater! Obviously, the existing picture was combined with a photo of Guthrie, making it appear as if the strangers know each other.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @elizabethschoffstall

Furthermore, there are countless variations of the same picture of Allen, but with different edits. One equally viral — and equally fake — version of the photo depicts Allen in an IDF shirt, which has sparked a whole new set of conspiracy theories.

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Regarding Allen's wife being a celebrity assistant, specifically to Guthrie, that claim is also false. In fact, there are no credible sources confirming that Allen is married at all! Similar to the often-edited photo of Allen, there have been numerous variations of rumors about his non-existent wife. Most viral claims link the couple to India, putting an immigration-policy-related spin on Allen's potential motives for the alleged attack.

On the evening of April 25, Cole Tomas Allen allegedly fired gunshots outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner attended by Donald Trump.



Soon after, Pakistan-linked accounts on X began spreading conspiracy theories linking him to India. pic.twitter.com/nGmS51Fnot — India Today Fact Check (@IndiaTodayFacts) April 27, 2026 Source: X / @IndiaTodayFacts

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Where do each of the cases stand?

Now that we've established there's no connection between Cole Allen and Savannah Guthrie, let's see where each — separate — case stands. Allen is in federal custody, awaiting a preliminary hearing with is set for May 11, 2026. Meanwhile, Nancy Guthrie remains missing, with the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department continuing their investigation. Savannah Guthrie has returned to co-hosting the Today show as the search for her mother continues.

Source: MEGA

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Do any of these conspiracy theories have weight to them?

While this particular conspiracy theory is a definitive no-go, there is a similar concept that is equally disturbing and far more probable. That's the theory that the more powerful among us opened AI to the public to ensure that we can no longer believe our own eyes. When the public can't trust any images or videos on the internet, it becomes incredibly easy to be convinced of whatever falsities the powers-that-be would like us to subscribe to.