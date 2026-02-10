Photos of a Suspect Wanted in Connection to Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Are Frightening "Bring her home." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 10 2026, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Savannah Guthrie

After Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home outside of Tucson, Ariz., her children recorded multiple videos begging for their mother's return. Nancy is the mother of Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, who, along with her two siblings, is desperate for answers. The 84-year-old was taken on Jan. 31, 2026, leaving authorities with very few leads.

Upon searching Nancy's house, the police were immediately concerned. They found a significant amount of blood on her front porch, and no sign of forced entry. Inside the house, authorities found Nancy's cell phone, wallet, and the daily medication she needs for a chronic heart condition. The Nest camera on Nancy's door had been removed. On Feb. 10, 2026, Savannah shared photos of the suspect taken from the device. Here's what we know.

Savannah Guthrie shared images of a suspect taken from her mother's Nest camera.

"We believe she is still alive," wrote Savannah in a Facebook post. "Bring her home." These two sentences, along with phone numbers for anyone with information, are all that accompanied the photos taken of her mother's possible kidnapper. The suspect is wearing a ski mask, thick gloves, a zipped jacket, pants, and tennis shoes. A backpack is strapped to their back, and a gun is in a holster. Although the person's sex and race have not been established or released to the public, they do appear to be caucasian.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared more images and video on X (formerly Twitter). In one video, the suspect calmly walks up to Nancy's front door and places their left hand over the gun. The suspect lifts their right hand and appears to cover the Nest camera while attempting to open the front door. They turn around and look for something to pick up, returning to the area by the camera with a potted plant in their hand. In some images, you can see a flashlight in the suspect's mouth.