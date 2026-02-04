Ashleigh Banfield Makes Wild Claims About Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law and Nancy Guthrie "We are unsure where that reporter is getting that information." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 4 2026, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Facebook/Annie Guthrie

The latest information regarding the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother is quite alarming. Nancy Guthrie has not been seen since her son-in-law dropped her off at her home at approximately 9:45 p.m. Jan. 31, 2026, per The New York Times. The 84-year-old lives just outside of Tucson, Ariz., and was reported missing by fellow churchgoers when she didn't attend church service the following day.

According to NewsNation, a blood trail was found outside of Nancy's home. A Nest doorbell camera that was previously affixed to her front door is gone. Since she disappeared, police have received at least two ransom notes. One was sent to a local television station in Arizona. The other was forwarded to TMZ. Both are being investigated. There are now reports that Annie Guthrie's husband, the last person to see Nancy, might be a person of interest. Here's what we know.



Is Annie Guthrie's husband actually a person of interest?

Ashleigh Banfield, former NewsNation anchor and current host of the true crime podcast Drop Dead Serious, was the first to report on Annie Guthrie's husband during an episode of her podcast. "I have breaking information on the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie," said Banfield, who said she spoke with an "impeccable law enforcement source."

This source told Banfield a "family member is being heavily looked at, right now, as a potential suspect." The same law enforcement source told Banfield that police have impounded Annie Guthrie's vehicle. "There is some connection to Annie Guthrie's car, and Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law," says Banfield. "That would be Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, age 50." Banfield doubles down on the claim that Cioni is the prime suspect.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not identified a person of interest in connection to Nancy Guthrie.

Banfield then says Cioni is "maybe a prime suspect" in connection with Nancy's abduction. "At the very least, let me tamp that down," says Banfield, "because sometimes it's the first person you're looking at ... Families are always looked at first as well." Throughout the episode of this podcast, Banfield says her colleague Brian Entin has done a lot of investigating regarding this case.

Entin has since posted to X (formerly Twitter), regarding possible suspects. "The Pima County Sheriff's Office says this morning they have not identified a person of interest of [sic] suspect and they are 'working closely with the Guthrie family,'" he wrote at 10:39 a.m. on Feb. 4.