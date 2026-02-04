Ransom Notes for Nancy Guthrie Were Sent to TMZ and a Local Arizona Television Station "You give us a lead, we're going to look at every aspect of that lead and work it as a lead." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 4 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Nancy Guthrie

Following the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother on Jan. 31, 2026, law enforcement has continued to provide updates as they learn new information. Nancy Guthrie was last seen at approximately 9:45 p.m. when her son-in-law, Annie Guthrie's husband, dropped the 84-year-old off at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, just outside of Tucson, Ariz.

Nancy was reported missing the following morning. According to NewsNation, a trail of blood was found outside Nancy's home leading up to her front door, where her Ring doorbell camera was missing. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has determined Nancy was abducted. Authorities are aware of a possible ransom note. Is it real? Here's what we know.

Is the alleged ransom note for Savannah Guthrie's mom real?

According to a post to X (formerly Twitter) from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, dated Feb. 3, 2026, they are aware of the reports of a ransom note. "We are taking all tips and leads very seriously," they wrote. "Anything that comes in goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed to CBS News that a ransom note sent to a local television station is now part of their investigation. There were specific details included in the apparent ransom note that describe the 84-year-old's house and what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. "It's like any piece of evidence," said Nanos. "You give us a lead, we're going to look at every aspect of that lead and work it as a lead."

A ransom note demanding payment for Nancy's release was also sent to TMZ. The outlet received the note the morning of Feb. 3. It demanded a "substantial amount of Bitcoin" in the millions, and provided a specific Bitcoin address, which was verified by TMZ. There are also details in the note, such as an item that was allegedly damaged in Nancy's home during the kidnapping.

Nancy Guthrie suffers from medical issues.

Nancy has a pacemaker that last sent a signal to her iPhone at 2 a.m., Feb. 1, per CNN. Her iPhone, along with other personal items like the 84-year-old's wallet, was left in Nancy's house. Nanos has previously stated Nancy is on life-saving medication. Skipping the medication could be fatal.