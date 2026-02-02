Savannah Guthrie's Mother Is Missing — Based on Evidence, Law Enforcement Is Concerned "We’ve pretty much just thrown everything at this as we can." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 2 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: TODAY Show

The TODAY Show began the morning of Feb. 2, 2026, with some troubling news regarding co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Craig Melvin, who anchors the show alongside Guthrie, revealed that her mother had been missing since Jan. 31. It has already been a tough January for Guthrie, who underwent vocal cord surgery earlier in the month.

Guthrie was in good spirits when she called into the show Jan. 12. The veteran journalist held up a whiteboard with the words, "Hi! Miss you!" written on it. She had just returned to the co-anchor chair when her mother went missing. What happened? Here is the latest information.

Savannah Guthrie's mother went missing from her home in Tucson.

According to CNN, Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Ariz., around 9:30 p.m. A family member was the first to report she was missing via a call to 911 the following day, around noon. Nancy has no cognitive issues and few physical problems, nothing that would contribute to her disappearance.

In a news conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that multiple teams responded to the scene. "This is very concerning to us," said Nanos. "We don't typically get the sheriff to help at a scene like this." Tom Winter, who covers crime and security at NBC, told Melvin that the evidence found at Nancy's house was enough to require the sheriff's "urgent attention."

Helicopters, drones, and federal agents are searching for Nancy Guthrie.

The search for Nancy has escalated and includes helicopters, drones, border patrol, volunteers, and K9 units. "We’ve pretty much just thrown everything at this as we can," said Nanos in the press conference. The FBI has also been made aware of this case.

Winter echoed what Nanos said in the press conference, noting that Nancy is alert and of sound mind. She has the typical physical issues one might have at 84, but is otherwise mobile, though she doesn't usually travel far from her house. "At this point, [law enforcement] doesn't think Savannah's mom had any sort of mental issues that would have led to her leaving her home," said Winter.