Craig Melvin's Salary Nearly Doubled After Scoring Major Promotion on 'The Today Show'

Since August 2018, Craig Melvin has steadily built a reputation as a reliable and charming presence on NBC's Today show. In January 2025, his hard work paid off in a big way: Craig was promoted to co-anchor of the first and second hours of Today, stepping into the role previously held by Hoda Kotb, who departed the show that same month.

A promotion of this magnitude almost certainly came with a substantial bump in salary. So, just how much is Craig Melvin earning now? Here's everything we know.

Source: The Today Show

What is Craig Melvin's salary?

When news broke in mid-November 2024 that Craig Melvin would be stepping into Hoda Kotb's legendary role, details about his new salary surfaced as well. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Craig is making $5 or $6 million in his new position.

Before the promotion, he was earning around $3 million — so this marks a significant pay bump. And by all accounts, the entire Today team is thrilled for him! In fact, Hoda Kotb herself shared heartfelt words on air. During the Nov. 14, 2024, episode of Today, she told Craig that he was "literally made for this job." She added, "You have all the things this job needs. You are the right person for it."

Source: The Today Show

His co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, told Parade, "We're so sad to see [Hoda] go…But we're also overjoyed because Craig is stepping in to fill her shoes, and I can't think of anyone more perfect for that role."

Sources close to the show echoed those sentiments to Us Weekly. "Craig is so awesome, people were cheering when they got the staff email," one insider said. "He's the best — everybody is so excited for him."

They continued, "He has been steady Eddie for 7 years — alongside Savannah and Hoda. It was the right choice, the clear choice, the choice that everybody could get behind. He is so beloved." Another source commented, "He is truly one of the nicest, most humble, generous people. People are overwhelmingly happy for him. The good guy won."

Craig Melvin's net worth has seen a significant boost.

At the time it was announced that Craig would be co-anchoring the first and second hours of Today, his net worth was estimated to be $9 million. But as of April 2025, Celebrity Net Worth reports that that figure has jumped to at least $14 million. Wow, talk about a legendary glow-up!

It's worth noting that this net worth is combined with his wife, sports anchor and reporter Lindsay Czarniak. Together, the power couple has carved out extremely successful careers in the journalism industry — proof that several years of hard work, countless long hours, and unwavering dedication truly pay off.