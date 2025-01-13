‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Said He Was “Beep-Bopping Through Life” Before Fatherhood Craig became 'Today' anchor Hoda Kotb's replacement co-anchor in January 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 13 2025, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lindsaycz

On Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, The Today Show aired its first broadcast without Hoda Kotb front and center. After 17 on the daytime show, Hoda officially left and handed the torch to her dear friend and colleague, Craig Melvin. Craig took over as an anchor, alongside Savannah Guthrie. His new job will happen while he continues on Today Third Hour with Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.

Article continues below advertisement

Those who have become familiar with The Today Show and its anchors will know that, while Craig is taking on a new role, he's not new to the news program. He started as NBC News affiliate WIS-TV's "Our Generation Reporter" and is now one of the network's most familiar faces through climbing up the professional ladder.

While Craig's hard work and determination have led him to be the next Hoda" (as if there could ever be another, and I know Craig would agree!), he hasn't let his career ambitions stop him from being a devoted father and husband. Here's what to know about the anchor's children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBCUniversal

Craig Melvin has two children with his wife, Lindsey Czarniak.

Craig's career shows he's always known what he wanted out of his career and has achieved remarkable success. The reporter, who has an estimated net worth of $9 million, is also quite rich in his personal life. In 2011, he married fellow journalist Lindsey Czarniak. The pair met in Washington and started as friends and colleagues. They kept their relationship under wraps for a while before becoming engaged during a trip to Miami in 2011, per NBC Washington.

Article continues below advertisement

Craig and Lindsey welcomed their first child, Delano Melvin, three years into their marriage. Delano is Craig's namesake, as the anchor's middle name is also Delano. Two years later, on Nov. 5, 2016, his daughter, Sybil "Sibby" Ann Melvin was born.

Article continues below advertisement

Since becoming a father, Craig has shared many adorable moments with him and his family, wearing matching PJs, celebrating birthdays, or enjoying each other's company. In May 2024, he took his love for fatherhood to new heights when he authored a children's book called I'm Proud of You. While promoting the book, Craig and Delano sat down with Today, where Delano interviewed his father. During their conversation, the anchor expressed how much fatherhood changed him for the better.

"Like, when I wake up in the morning, part of the reason I work so hard is for you and your sister," Craig told his son. "Part of my motivation is to make the two of you proud. It's funny because before you two came along, I was kind of beep-bopping through life, and then all of a sudden, I'm trying to be a good example."

Article continues below advertisement

Craig's family made a surprise visit to 'The Today Show' on his first day replacing Hoda Kotb.

Craig's yearning to be a role model shows in his work and accolades. It's likely even more rewarding to know that his children can see him reach his dreams every weekday morning on Today. During Craig's first day as the new Today anchor, he had a few surprises welcoming him into his new role. His most significant surprise was Savannah, Al, and Carson Daly, surprising Craig with a visit from Lindsay, Delano, and Sybil. Craig's parents, Lawrence and Betty Jo Melvin, also joined the stage.

Article continues below advertisement