Savannah Guthrie's Family Makes Heartbreaking Headlines — Does She Have Any Siblings?
Savannah does in fact have siblings, and one of them was the last to see their mother Nancy before she disappeared.
When you make headlines as a public figure, there's always a 50/50 chance as to whether those headlines are good or bad. But for The Today Show's host, Savannah Guthrie, it was impossible to imagine the kind of heartbreaking headlines she would make in 2026.
Her beloved mom, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1, 2026, and it looked increasingly like a crime was committed, leading to her disappearance.
The tragedy of her mom's disappearance pushed the Guthrie family into the worst spotlight imaginable as they grappled with fear and the unknown. Here's what we know about her siblings as the family tried to come together to bring their beloved mom home.
Here's what we know about Savannah Guthrie's siblings.
Savannah comes from a close family, all rotating around their matriarch, Nancy. She has two siblings: a brother named Camron and a sister named Annie.
Fans of The Today Show may recognize Annie, as she appeared in November 2025 when the show traveled to Arizona to visit Savannah's home town.
According to E! News, Camron is a retired military pilot who lives his life mostly out of the public eye.
Savannah is very close to sister Annie. During a 2017 segment about sibling relationships, Savannah said Annie was like "The blood going through my veins." She added, "She's always been there, all my life" (excerpts from E! News).
Annie said that she and Savannah are "like the sun and the moon. Her sorrows are my sorrows," Annie explained, "and her successes are my successes."
Savannah describes herself as a "loud and a fast talker." But Annie, she said, is "thoughtful and reflective."
In 2026, Savannah Guthrie's mom disappeared after what increasingly appeared to be a crime.
Heartbreakingly, it was reported that Annie was the last one to see their mother before she disappeared. Page Six reported that Annie and Nancy had dinner the Saturday before she disappeared, and that she didn't notice anything off about her mother's behavior.
According to the Pima County Sheriff, “The family took her home from dinner at about 9:30 to 9:45 [p.m.],” so investigators “would back that up to even say 9 or 8:30 p.m. to start looking" (excerpts via Page Six).
The Sheriff explained the unusual nature of the disappearance and stressed the severity, sharing, "This is an 84-year-old lady who is safe in her own home, asleep, and she is taken. That should never happen."
Nancy has some physical ailments that restrict her mobility.
The Guthrie family is desperately trying to bring her home, with Savannah taking to social media with a message asking for prayers.
She wrote on Instagram, "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."
She concluded, "We need you."