Savannah Guthrie's Family Makes Heartbreaking Headlines — Does She Have Any Siblings? Savannah does in fact have siblings, and one of them was the last to see their mother Nancy before she disappeared. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 3 2026, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When you make headlines as a public figure, there's always a 50/50 chance as to whether those headlines are good or bad. But for The Today Show's host, Savannah Guthrie, it was impossible to imagine the kind of heartbreaking headlines she would make in 2026. Her beloved mom, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1, 2026, and it looked increasingly like a crime was committed, leading to her disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

The tragedy of her mom's disappearance pushed the Guthrie family into the worst spotlight imaginable as they grappled with fear and the unknown. Here's what we know about her siblings as the family tried to come together to bring their beloved mom home.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Savannah Guthrie's siblings.

Savannah comes from a close family, all rotating around their matriarch, Nancy. She has two siblings: a brother named Camron and a sister named Annie. Fans of The Today Show may recognize Annie, as she appeared in November 2025 when the show traveled to Arizona to visit Savannah's home town.

According to E! News, Camron is a retired military pilot who lives his life mostly out of the public eye. Savannah is very close to sister Annie. During a 2017 segment about sibling relationships, Savannah said Annie was like "The blood going through my veins." She added, "She's always been there, all my life" (excerpts from E! News).

Article continues below advertisement

Annie said that she and Savannah are "like the sun and the moon. Her sorrows are my sorrows," Annie explained, "and her successes are my successes." Savannah describes herself as a "loud and a fast talker." But Annie, she said, is "thoughtful and reflective."

Article continues below advertisement

In 2026, Savannah Guthrie's mom disappeared after what increasingly appeared to be a crime.

Heartbreakingly, it was reported that Annie was the last one to see their mother before she disappeared. Page Six reported that Annie and Nancy had dinner the Saturday before she disappeared, and that she didn't notice anything off about her mother's behavior.

According to the Pima County Sheriff, “The family took her home from dinner at about 9:30 to 9:45 [p.m.],” so investigators “would back that up to even say 9 or 8:30 p.m. to start looking" (excerpts via Page Six).

Article continues below advertisement

The Sheriff explained the unusual nature of the disappearance and stressed the severity, sharing, "This is an 84-year-old lady who is safe in her own home, asleep, and she is taken. That should never happen." Nancy has some physical ailments that restrict her mobility. The Guthrie family is desperately trying to bring her home, with Savannah taking to social media with a message asking for prayers.

@msnow Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home in Arizona. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos joins Ana Cabrera to give an update on the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900. #news ♬ original sound - MS NOW Source: TikTok / @msnow