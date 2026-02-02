Savannah Guthrie Calls New York City Home, but It's Not Where She Is Originally From Savannah Guthrie was born in Australia, but grew up in Arizona. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 2 2026, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@todayfood

In the early 2000s, Savannah Guthrie joined NBC News as a broadcast journalist. In the years that followed, she would be a mainstay on television, eventually landing a role as an ever-present co-anchor on The Today Show. But now, years after her career really took off, some fans are curious about where Savannah lives.

Savannah got her start in her career outside of New York City, but eventually, that's where she and her family settled. In 2014, Savannah married Michael Feldman and together, they have two children. Despite a full and busy career that requires Savannah to be in-studio several days per week, she does seem to find the time to be with her family in their home.

Where does Savannah Guthrie live?

According to Realtor.com, Savannah and her husband own an $11.35 million-dollar townhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y. It has six bedrooms and four bathrooms, and, according to the Zillow listing for what appears to be her home, the townhouse even has a terrace surrounded by greenery. The house even has a tile deck on the roof.

Before Savannah and her family lived in the spacious three-story townhouse, they owned a four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in a Tribeca building. The New York Post reported that the couple listed the apartment for $7.1 million before they made the move to their upgraded townhouse

Savannah and her husband also have a vacation home in Upstate New York. In 2017, she told People that the family's weekend home is just a couple of hours away and that, at the time, with two kids under 4, it felt like a much longer drive when they wanted to get away from the city. "We have a place in Rhinebeck, New York," she said. "It's not a long drive, but with kids, two hours is an eternity."

Savannah Guthrie is originally from Arizona.

Long before Savannah got started with NBC News and laid down permanent roots in New York, she grew up in Tucson, Ariz. In November 2025, The Today Show even aired a special "Homecoming" segment in honor of Savannah's hometown. During the episode, Savannah took viewers back home to places she often went when she was a kid and even her alma mater, the University of Arizona.

"When people ask me, 'Where are you from?' I'm always proud when I say Tucson, Arizona," Savannah shared in The Today Show episode. "I grew up there, went to college there, my mom still lives there, and honestly, a part of me has really never left."