Al Roker Has Been Married Twice and Met His Current Wife at Work The 'Today' weatherman had three children during his marriages. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 29 2026, 5:39 p.m. ET

In January 2026, longtime Today Show weatherman and journalist Al Roker celebrated 30 years at the news station. During his time on the daytime show, he has brought millions of viewers into his life, from his weight loss journey to his health matters, including his 2020 prostate cancer diagnosis.

Al’s tenure at Today has also included introducing the world to his family when it applies. For years, fans have followed his marriage to fellow ABC broadcaster Deborah Roberts. However, some of Al’s most loyal weather watchers may not know he was married to someone else in the past. Here’s what to know about the anchor’s life as a married man.

Al Roker married his late ex-wife, Alice Bell, in 1984.

Al’s first marriage was to Alice Bell. According to People, they were married in 1984, three years before he would fill in for Willard Scott on Today in 1987. During their marriage, Al and Alice welcomed their first child, Courtney, via adoption in 1987. In 1994, they divorced after a decade of marriage.

In February 2025, Alice died, and her death was never publicly shared. Al was filming a segment for Today when the news broke, and he eventually left the set to support his family. Courtney confirmed that she was by her mother’s side during her final moments. “She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky,” she captioned an Instagram post honoring Alice. “I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always.”

Al Roker met his second wife, Deborah Roberts, on ‘The Today Show.’

After Al’s first marriage ended, he poured himself into his work. As it would turn out, his perfect match was in the same office. At work, the then-single anchor met his wife, Deborah, who was also working on the show.

Al and Deborah became colleagues and friends after she joined Today in the early ‘90s. In a joint interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Al said he believed that what sealed the deal for him was his care for her house while she was away. "A day before she got back from her trip, I stocked her pantry, I stocked her refrigerator, and left some flowers on the table and a note, 'Welcome home,' " he recalled. “And then I got my first date with her a week later."

Al proposed to Deborah on New Year’s Day, and they were married on Sept. 16, 1995, in Manhattan, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. In 1998, they welcomed their first child, Leila Ruth, followed by their second, Nicholas Albert. Al and Deborah continue to make their marriage work and celebrated their 30th anniversary in September 2025.

