Al Roker's First Wife Is a Major Mystery From the 'Today' Anchor's Early Life

Although Al's first marriage doesn't seem to be a huge part of his life these days, his daughter Courtney very much is. Courtney is Al's oldest daughter with Alice, and the two adopted her as an infant in 1987. Al also has two children with his current wife, Deborah, but the focus was squarely on Coutney following the news of her wedding to Wesley Laga.

ain'tIn a post on Instagram, Courtney announced her marriage, with a series of photos and a caption that expressed her joy over the ceremony.

"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," Courtney wrote. "I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husband's dance moves aint too shabby 😆. Now on to the honeymoon ❤️."