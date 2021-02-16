Al Roker and His Wife Have Fully Transitioned to Work-From-Home Life

With the threat of COVID-19 and its developing variants across the globe making the pandemic that has plagued society since the tail end of 2019 still as much of a threat as ever, coupled with Al's recent defeat of prostate cancer, the couple has opted to continue their respective full-time reporting roles from the safety of their homes in Manhattan or Upstate New York.

During a recent revealing interview with People , Deborah explained how in-depth their home production setups are. With her and Al working for rival networks, each require their own respective workspaces, which she says includes "lights set up in our home, we have camera equipment, we have tripods in this corner."

Despite the confusion and hectic scheduling, two major television stars are bound to encounter working from the same space, Roberts told the publication that she feels "fortunate" to have the safety net to begin with.

"We are very blessed, we are very fortunate we are able to work at home, because we acknowledge that there are a lot of people who have lost jobs and don't have the opportunities that we do."