Matt Lauer's Career Suffered After Serious Allegations — What About His Marriage?

In 2017, former Today Show anchor Matt Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct amid the #MeToo movement and fired from his longtime position at the show. Now, people who are curious about the disgraced former anchor want to know whether Matt Lauer is still married.

Lauer's accuser, Brooke Nevils, accused him of rape in 2019 in the Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill. According to CNN, Lauer denied Nevils's rape claims. But Lauer remained at the center of controversy and scrutiny over the years. He married his second wife, Annette Roque, in 1998, years before the accusations, so what happened to their marriage in the middle of everything?

Is Matt Lauer still married?

In 2019, People reported that Roque filed for divorce from Lauer. They had been married for 20 years and had three kids together. The couple originally met on a blind date and were married a year later. Although a source told the outlet that Lauer wanted to work on the marriage, Roque's filing led to the couple's confirmed divorce two months later.

According to Page Six, despite Roque filing for an official divorce in 2019, the couple had separated two years previously, at the height of the accusations against Lauer during the early days of the #MeToo movement. The outlet reported that Lauer's ex-wife was guaranteed as much as $20 million in the settlement.

At the time of the split, two of the couple's three children were under the age of 18. The former couple came to a reported agreement for shared custody of their kids. The agreement stated that Lauer and Roque would share in expenses related to their kids, and they co-parented over the years following the divorce.

Matt Lauer began dating someone new after his divorce.

Before Lauer and Roque got married, he had been married to his first wife, television producer Nancy Alspaugh. After going through two divorces and tons of public controversy and accusations, Lauer has not remarried. He is, however, dating publicly. Lauer began dating publicist Shamin Abas in late 2019, sometime after his divorce was finalized.

Page Six reported that Abas allegedly encourages Lauer to improve his reputation and that she helped him work on his plans to return to television at some point. In December 2025, a source close to the couple told the outlet, "She is encouraging him to keep trying, and she is definitely persistent. There have been instances of second and third acts with other stars, so they think people will give him a chance."

When the Catch and Kill book came out in 2019, Nevils accused Lauer of raping her in a hotel room in Russia during NBC's coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics. Per NPR, Nevils alleged that Lauer forced anal sex on her. Although he denied the allegations, Lauer was fired from NBC and has not returned to the network, or any network, since then.