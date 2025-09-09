It Took Years to Learn Why Ann Curry Left the 'Today' Show and How Deeply It Hurt Her It took years for Ann Curry to open up about her painful exit from the 'Today' show and why it happened. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 9 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some TV exits are so awkward and so emotional that they stick with you years later. Ann Curry leaving the Today show back in 2012 is one of those moments. Fans remember her tearful on-air goodbye, the speculation about Matt Lauer, and the unanswered questions that lingered long after she walked off the set.

If you’ve ever wondered why Ann Curry left the Today show, the truth is she didn’t really choose to. She was forced out — and it took years before she was even ready to talk about how painful the experience really was.

Why did Ann Curry leave the 'Today' show in 2012? The painful decision was not made by her.

Ann had only been co-hosting Today alongside Matt for about a year when she was abruptly let go. At the time, NBC framed it as a change for ratings, citing reports of a lack of “chemistry” between Ann and Matt. For many fans, however, the goodbye said it all — Ann looked heartbroken, and viewers immediately sensed that this wasn’t her decision.

Behind the scenes, there were widespread rumors, including chatter via Reddit that Matt himself had played a role in pushing her out. Whether or not that’s the whole story, one thing became clear: Ann’s exit wasn’t a graceful “moving on.” It was a painful, public dismissal of someone who had worked her way up through the network.

It took years before Ann opened up about the painful truth.

For a long time after her exit, Ann stayed quiet about what really happened. It wasn’t until 2018 — six years later — that she began speaking candidly about the ordeal. In an interview with People, she admitted, “It hurt like hell. It hurt so much, but I learned a lot about myself. I can say I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Her words painted a clear picture: Ann hadn’t left willingly, and she believed she was unfairly blamed for problems beyond her control. She also made it clear that, in her view, she was pushed out despite being good at her job. By 2020, in an interview with Elle, she revealed the wound was still raw even eight years later. “The bottom line is that it still hurts,” she said. “It honestly hurts really deeply, because I really think I did nothing wrong.”

Fans felt NBC treated her unfairly, and the hurt lingered.

For viewers, Ann represented warmth and sincerity. She had a knack for hard-hitting interviews, but she also radiated kindness — a rare balance in morning television. So, when she left, many fans blamed NBC for mishandling the situation. Some even said the show never felt the same afterward.

Ann herself admitted she struggled to process the firing. “I still don’t really understand,” she told Elle. She described trying to walk the fine line between acknowledging her pain and not adding to the suffering of others — a perspective that perfectly fits her compassionate, empathetic reputation.