Several A-List Celebrities Want to Co-Host 'The Today Show' with Jenna Bush Hager Some big names are vying for the coveted co-host spot alongside Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of 'The Today Show.' By Allison DeGrushe Published April 21 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: The Today Show

It's been a little over three months since Hoda Kotb stepped away from The Today Show, and in that time, a lot has changed. Craig Melvin has stepped up as the co-anchor for the earlier hours of the show, and the fourth hour, previously hosted by Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager, has been rebranded as Today with Jenna & Friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Jan. 13, 2025, a rotating lineup of guest hosts has joined Jenna on the show. We're now several months in, and many fans are asking the big question: Who will be Jenna Bush Hager's permanent co-host on The Today Show?

Source: The Today Show

Article continues below advertisement

Who will be Jenna Bush Hager's permanent co-host on 'The Today Show'?

According to a juicy April 18 report from Page Six, some seriously big names are gunning for the coveted co-host spot alongside Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of The Today Show. An insider dished that NBC has been flooded with interest — "their phone has been ringing off the hook," they said, as stars from all corners of the industry clamor for a shot at the legendary gig.

Now, we're not just talking up-and-coming stars. Names reportedly in the mix include Bravo powerhouse Andy Cohen, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, and former supermodel and America's Next Top Model icon Tyra Banks — all of whom have, per sources, expressed serious interest in sliding into that seat next to Jenna.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Today Show Jenna and Dwyane Wade during the March 12, 2025, episode of 'Today with Jenna & Friends.'

"Look what it did for Hoda," a source told Page Six, referring to Hoda's transformation from a Dateline NBC correspondent to one of the most beloved personalities in morning TV. The same source pointed out that for Kathie Lee Gifford, who stepped down in 2019, the show was a major second act after her long run on Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee.

Article continues below advertisement

"And Jenna was a librarian, basically, before that," the source continued, referring to her earlier work as a charter school teacher before making the jump to television.

Even though the role reportedly pays less than other morning show gigs — around $5 million a year, or roughly a quarter of what the main Today anchors pull in — it's seen as a golden opportunity to reignite or redefine a public persona. In other words, it's not about the paycheck, but about what that seat can do for your career.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager has suggested Scarlett Johansson as the permanent co-host.

During the second full week of Jenna & Friends, actress Scarlett Johansson co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager. The award-winning star received rave reviews for her iconic chemistry with Jenna, with many viewers suggesting she should take on a permanent role.

Source: The Today Show

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna even joked about starting a GoFundMe to make it happen. "I'm sorry, but this is my favorite job I've ever had," Scarlett said during the Jan. 23, 2025, episode. Jenna playfully replied, "Guys, can we start a GoFundMe so we can hire Scarlett?"