What Happened to Jenna Bush Hager's Finger? The 'TODAY' Host Showed off Her Gnarly Injury

There was a time when the world knew Jenna Bush Hager as simply the daughter of former President George W. Bush. She and her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, were once just the 7-year-old twin daughters of an incoming president with no more fame than that.

But since their father's two terms in office and their own elevation to fame as a result, both daughters have found a way to capitalize on their well-known name and create public careers of their own. Specifically Jenna, who serves as a host on TODAY. Fans were a little concerned in March 2025 to see that she was sporting a splint on her finger, leading to the question: What happened to Jenna Bush Hager's finger? Here's what we know about her gnarly injury and her past with similar injuries.

What happened to Jenna Bush Hager's finger? Well, it certainly looks painful.

On March 24, 2025, Jenna showed up to host TODAY with Jenna & Friends, and she was sporting two new accessories. One, a splint on her left middle finger, and two, her twin sister, Barbara P. Bush. In a video of the episode shared to YouTube, Jenna quipped, "You may notice that I'm wearing a splint, which maybe I'll have you sign during commercial break."

The effervescent host, dressed in mustard yellow, offered a self-deprecating explanation for her bound finger. She admitted to hurting it and shared a gnarly photo of the injury, which included her finger bending twice in unnatural directions. She offered a trigger warning first, then quickly told the producers to get the image off the screen as she visibly cringed at the memory of her own injury.

Jenna admitted to dislocating the finger while on vacation, to which her sister replied sarcastically, "Yes, I received a text message about it." The finger, Jenna later explained, just wanted to match her other fingers. Because, you see, the bubbly former First Daughter has now broken three of her 10 fingers.

This isn't the first time Jenna has injured her finger, apparently.

While showing off her vacation battle wound, Jenna told the audience, "Some people may think, 'Wow, that's the first time anything's ever happened to your finger.'" However, those people would be wrong, as Barbara pointed out.

While her injured finger was being X-rayed, the professional treating her noted that this wasn't the first break she had sustained. Jenna shared, "In the X-ray, the guy said, 'Seems you have a lot of hairline fractures in this finger.' And I said, 'Well now I've broken three of my 10 fingers.'" Barbara dryly responded, "Things come in threes, so hopefully this is it for you."

Barbara then recounted how when Jenna was young, she had an "unfortunately strong track record of claiming [she was] injured." Jenna defended herself playfully by saying, "Well, sometimes I was." So when she broke her finger in fourth grade, her parents were not inclined to believe her at first. But that wasn't the only finger-related injury she sustained, the host explained. "And I actually had broken my other middle finger. They just wanted to match."