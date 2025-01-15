Distractify
Jenna Bush Hager’s Impressive Net Worth: From White House to the 'Today' Show

Jenna Bush Hager's has built an impressive net worth!

Published Jan. 15 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager
In addition to being the daughter of former president George W. Bush, Jenna Bush Hager is an accomplished news personality and author. Jenna has spent much of her adult life in the public eye, thanks to her father’s appointment in 2001. Since then, Jenna has built a career of her own – becoming a beloved member of NBC’s Today.

Jenna joined the famed news program in 2009. Over time, she became a familiar face on the show, eventually co-hosting the fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb in 2019.

However, in September 2024, Hoda Kotb announced her departure from Today, marking the end of an era for the beloved co-hosts. Following Hoda's exit, Jenna embraced a new chapter by launching Today With Jenna & Friends on Jan. 13, 2025.

As the search for Jenna’s new partner continues, some fans are curious about how the daughter of a former president built her own reputation. Jenna has amassed an impressive net worth, thanks to her time on television and other creative projects.

Jenna Bush Hager
What is Jenna Bush Hager’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna Bush Hager estimated net worth of $14 million as of 2024. Per the database, Jenna built her fortune with earnings from her time as a news personality and children’s book author. She has penned several books, including Ana's Story: A Journey of Hope, which reflects her experiences working with UNICEF in Latin America, and Sisters First, co-authored with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush.

Jenna Bush

New Personaluty

Net worth: $14 million

Jenna Bush Hager is a news personality and author, who serves as the co-host of the fourth hour of NBC's Today show.

Birthdate: November 25, 1981

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Marriages: 1 (m. Henry Hager, 2008)

Children: 3

Her written work, combined with her television roles, have significantly contributed to her financial success. Reports indicate that her annual salary from NBC is around $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

However, Jenna’s net worth may be getting bigger. According to Yahoo News, Jenna is demanding a higher-paying contract from NBC, following Hoda’s exit. "Jenna's coming from a place of strength now that Hoda's going and the show needs her," a source revealed. "It's a matter of principle. Savannah gets double what she makes, and it's not fair if Jenna's doing the same amount of work, which she is. Jenna's right up there with Savannah and Al [Roker].”

Jenna Bush Hager
Who will replace Hoda Kotb on ‘Today'?

In April 2019, Jenna Bush Hager as named as the co-host of the fourth hour of Today, replacing Kathie Lee Gifford, who departed after 11 years. This led to the rebranding of the segment as Today With Hoda & Jenna, and fans loved it. Now, Hoda is saying goodbye to her daily duties, leaving many to wonder who will ultimately sit beside Jenna in the mornings.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb
Several personalities like Scarlett Johansson and Keke Palmer are set to join Jenna for guest appearances, but a new permanent host has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, Craig Melvin has been named as Hoda’s replacement for the first two hours of Today.

