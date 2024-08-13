Home > Entertainment How Is Kathie Lee Gifford's Health? She Warns Others Not to Rush Recovery Process After Surgery Kathie Lee doesn't want others to make the same mistake she did. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 13 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kathielgifford

If you follow Kathie Lee Gifford on Instagram, you may have noticed she's had some posts in which she refers to "recovering." What happened to Kathie?

After a surgery and a fall, Kathie is now imparting her wisdom about the importance of taking the time to let your body fully recover. Here's what to know about Kathie's health.

How is Kathie Lee Gifford's health?

Around June 2024, Kathie underwent hip replacement surgery. She'd been in terrible pain for a while, which she said her doctor attributed to her active lifestyle. She recalled to People what her doctor told her: "You climbed mountains, you made movies, you got on stages. You never took off your high heels, and you kept going and that's why you're going through what you're going through."

Around a month after her surgery, Kathie was feeling so much better that she decided to get back into her normal routine. But she soon learned that it was a mistake not to let her body heal and rest more after her surgery.

Her body got weaker, and she ended up falling and fracturing her pelvis in two places, requiring a week in the hospital followed by daily physical therapy.

"This is what happens most of the time — you think you're better because you are so much better, and then you feel like you're back to absolute normal, and you're not," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Our bones, things like that, don't heal for sometimes months — even though you feel so much better."

Kathie said the fall occurred when she was running down the steps in her home to open the front door for her friend who was waiting outside.

"On the way down [the stairs] and in my eagerness to get to my friend and get her out of the heat ... I missed a step and I went tumbling," she said. "It's my own fault. I should not have been in a hurry, you know? What am I in a hurry for?"

