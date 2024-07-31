Home > Entertainment Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates Her Growing Family “I am the most blessed of women. It seems!” By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 31 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although former Today show host Kathie Lee Gifford has taken a step back from acting projects in recent years, her family has kept her plenty busy. Kathie and her late husband, Frank Gifford, had two children together, who have since grown up.

But now Kathie's life has been filled with new grandchildren, giving her plenty to celebrate. Here's a breakdown of all of her grandchildren.

Kathie Lee Gifford has three grandchildren.

If there's one thing Kathie is going to do, it's post about her grandchildren. All three of her grandchildren have received multiple posts on her Instagram feed, and as soon as she meets the newest member of the family after their birth they get a celebratory post. The oldest grandchild, Frank Michael Gifford, was born to Kathie's son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, on May 31, 2022.

“My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!” Kathie posted on Instagram after Frank's birth, sharing the news with her many followers. Her next grandchild was born to her daughter, Cassidy, and her husband, Ben Wierda. Finn Thomas Wierda was born on June 24, 2023, and Kathie posted about meeting him about a week after delivery.

