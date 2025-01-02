Twinning Silver Fox NYE Hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Friendship Is Adorable Andy joked, "I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy!" By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 2 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: CBS

In the world of silver foxes, two gentlemen stand silver-coiffed head and shoulders above the rest: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. The star television hosts are beloved by their fans and well-respected in their respective areas of expertise. But did you know that they're also besties and have the most adorable friendship?

Much to the delight of their fans, the dynamic duo have been friends for a long time. As they host CNN's New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen to close out 2024, they remind the world just how much fun their multi-decade friendship is to witness. And by the way, they were almost an item. Kinda. Here's what we know about their friendship as they ring in yet another New Year's Eve full of giggles, inside jokes, and charm.

Source: YouTube / @The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Andy Cohen (L) and Anderson Cooper (R) have been friends for a long time.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's friendship goes way back.

It all started with a blind date. Or at least, an attempted blind date. Mutual friends tried to hook the duo up back in the 1990's. After they spoke on the phone, Anderson decided to cancel their date. He explained that he knew immediately that they wouldn't click, telling Jimmy Fallon, "He violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom [Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first minute of talking to me." Andy joked, "I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy!"

However, a few years later they reconnected platonically. Throughout the years, their friendship has grown and strengthened. With nearly 30 years under their collective belt, they've gone through a number of major life changes side by side.

They've helped one another through the loss of parents, job changes, welcoming children, relationships, and so much more. Their energy matches the way only multi-decade besties can, and their senses of humor align.

Their friendship makes New Year's Eve extra special for fans.

This is part of what makes them such a fascinating watch for the New Year's Eve event on CNN. Not only do they introduce the evening's big events and news, but they enjoy their time together.

And from time to time, they dissolve into mutual giggles. When it comes to closing the chapter on one year and welcoming another, the duo have found the perfect approach for their viewers. However, Andy revealed to People that they enjoy somewhat of a role reversal when they host the evening, and it's a little annoying to him.

He explained, "Well, [it’s] that I have to be the straight guy. Literally, he's in a puddle of giggles for the last 90 minutes of the broadcast, and I'm the one that's hitting all the commercial breaks.” He added playfully, “I kind of turn into Mr. CNN for the last 90 minutes, and he turns into Mr. Bravo. It's a very funny role reversal.”

2024 marks the eighth year that the duo has hosted New Year's Eve, and fans look forward to a new iteration every year. Typically, Anderson is the more buttoned-up and serious of the pair, considering that he works as a super-serious news anchor for his day job. Andy, on the other hand, hosts Bravo gossip shows.