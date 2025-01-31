Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are Truly Relationship Goals — They've Been Together Over a Decade! The love between Gabrielle and Dwyane is undeniable. Find out how it all started. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 31 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

She ruled Hollywood (and still does!), he dominated the NBA, and together, they formed a powerhouse. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade first met in 2007, but it wasn’t until 2009 that they began dating. When they first met, Dwyane was still married to Siohvaughn Funches, with whom he shares two children, Zaya and Zaire. Meanwhile, Gabrielle was newly divorced, having finalized her split from former NFL player Chris Howard in 2006 after five years of marriage.

Though their first marriages didn’t work out, fate had other plans for Dwyane and Gabrielle. The dynamic duo went on to marry and welcome a child, solidifying their spot as one of Hollywood and sports' most beloved power couples. Let’s take a closer look at their relationship timeline and the unforgettable moments that have made them an iconic pair.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's relationship timeline officially began in 2009.

Source: Mega

Dwyane and Gabrielle first crossed paths in 2007 at a Super Bowl party they were both tasked to host. At the time, Gabrielle had just finalized her divorce, while Dwyane was still legally married to his high school sweetheart, Siohvaughn. They had already split earlier that year, but their contentious divorce wouldn’t be finalized until 2013.

When they first met, Gabrielle wasn’t sure about what could come of it. She revealed to Glamour in 2014, "When I met Dwyane, his 'resume' looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, 'Let's have a lasting relationship.'" Despite those early doubts, they started dating around 2009.

July 2010: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union take their relationship public.

Dwyane and Gabrielle took their relationship public in 2010 when they made their first official appearance together at the Summer Groove Benefit Dinner in Hollywood, Fla. For the next few years, things seemed to be going smoothly, with Gabrielle’s friends giving their stamp of approval. However, in 2013, the couple hit a bump in the road, and not because the connection was lacking.

January 2013: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade briefly split.

Gabrielle and Dwyane briefly split in 2013 due to the pressures of distance and conflicting schedules, as she revealed in a 2014 Glamour interview. At the time, Gabrielle had just wrapped filming Being Mary Jane and had to head straight to Vegas to start shooting Think Like a Man Too. The nonstop schedule left little room for breaks, which cut into her time with Dwyane. During their split, Dwyane welcomed his third child: a son named Xavier.

As Gabrielle reflected, she admitted, "I’d always wanted an awesome career with back-to-back projects," but ultimately realized, "I wasn’t willing to sacrifice my relationship for it." And she didn’t. The couple worked through their challenges and came out stronger on the other side.

August 2014: Dwayne and Gabrielle get married in Miami.

After getting back together, Dwyane and Gabrielle took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged at the end of 2013, the same year they had worked through their priorities. By August 2014, they rang in the wedding bells, tying the knot in a more intimate ceremony in Miami.

November 2018: Gabrielle Union welcomes her first child with Dwayne Wade.

By November 2018, Gabrielle and Dwyane were expanding their family. While Dwyane had already welcomed three children, this was Gabrielle’s first. On Nov. 7, 2018, the couple joyfully welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James, into the world via surrogate. Dwyane is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon.

May 2021: Gabrielle and Dwayne release a children's book.

In between raising their daughter and balancing their busy careers, Dwyane and Gabrielle found time to collaborate on something truly special. The couple co-wrote a children’s book titled Shady Baby, inspired by their daughter Kaavia.

2023: Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union celebrate his getting inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Another monumental milestone for the couple came in August 2013, when Gabrielle celebrated Dwyane’s incredible achievement of being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Taking to Instagram, she shared photos from the event, captioning them, "By his side through it all."