Blood Was Found at the Home of Savannah Guthrie's Mother — Police Say She Was Abducted "If she doesn't have those meds, it could become fatal." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 3 2026, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Today Show

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. the evening of Jan. 31, 2026. According to KGUN 9, family members dropped the 84-year-old off at her home in the Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, Ariz. When Guthrie didn't attend her regular church service the following day, fellow churchgoers contacted police.

Guthrie is the mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie, who co-hosts the Today Show with Craig Melvin. In a statement shared by the show, Savannah asked for prayers and any information regarding her mother's situation. It was initially believed that Guthrie was missing, though she suffers from no cognitive impairments that would facilitate her disappearance. Police now believe a crime has occurred. Here is the latest update.

In an update, police say Savannah Guthrie's mom was likely abducted.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Guthrie was the victim of foul play. There were signs of forced entry and blood in Guthrie's home, though police have not confirmed whose blood it is. "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly [in the] middle of the night,” department spokesperson Kevin Adger told the outlet.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News the investigation has shifted from a missing person case to a criminal case. They have taken DNA samples from Guthrie's home and are hoping to get a DNA profile. When asked if he has a message for the person or persons who took Guthrie, Nanos said, "Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there’s no questions asked here."

Nancy Guthrie is on life-saving medication.

Nanos also stressed that Guthrie is on life-saving medication that she takes daily. He did not specify what it is and why Guthrie needs it, but said if she is alive right now, "her meds are vital." It's already been more than 48 hours, and every second counts. "If she doesn't have those meds, it could become fatal," he said.

In a post on Instagram, Savannah asked people to pray for her mother's safe return. "We believe in prayer," she wrote in the caption. "We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him." Savannah thanked those who have already lifted their voices up for her mother, whom she described as a person of "deep conviction" who is a "good and faithful servant."