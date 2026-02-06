Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing When She Didn't Show up for Church "We lift Nancy up to you, God of all comfort. Amen." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 6 2026, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/Today Show

The faith-based community has come together to ask for prayers for the Guthrie family in the midst of an unthinkable tragedy. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home on Jan. 31, 2026. She lives in Tucson, Ariz., where Savannah and her two siblings grew up.

Savannah has previously spoken about her own relationship with God and even wrote a book about it. When she was younger, her parents had turned their backs on religion but ended up taking their children to a Baptist church, per The New York Times. "Having a faith really helps you know your place in the world," said Savannah. Nancy was a regular churchgoer later in life. She was reported missing by fellow churchgoers when she didn't show up for service. What church did she attend?

Based on the church Nancy Guthrie attended, she might not be part of the Baptist religion.

Although Nancy and her late husband previously attended a Baptist church, she was going to a Presbyterian church later in life. Nancy was a devoted congregant of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Tucson. The church's Instagram has been posting about Nancy in the days following her disappearance.

On Feb. 2, they offered up a prayer for Nancy, the Guthrie family, and her friends. "Guide the search teams, law enforcement, and those seeking answers," read the caption. "We lift Nancy up to you, God of all comfort. Amen." Two days later, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church organized a candlelight vigil for Nancy. It was held at St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church on Feb. 4. Faith leaders from both churches led prayers and lit candles for the 84-year-old.

Savannah Guthrie's faith is very important to her.

While promoting the book she wrote about God's love, Savannah reflected back on a childhood that heavily involved the church. "We would go three times a week," she told Today. "It was very much part of my upbringing." In the book, Savannah's sister, Annie, says God was the sixth person in their family.

"Even as a little girl, I was always in conversation with God," said Savannah. Her faith was always important to her, especially after Savannah's father died of a heart attack when she was 16. "My father was a person of deep faith and conviction," explained Savannah, who was asked by friends how she can still believe in God after his death. "I remember saying, 'Oh no, this is when I need him the most.'"