Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Pacemaker Is No Longer Syncing With Her Apple Watch The 84-year-old was seemingly abducted from her Arizona home on Jan 31, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 4 2026, 12:40 p.m. ET

The missing 84-year-old mother of the Today show co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, reportedly has a pacemaker that stopped syncing with her Apple watch. Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home near Tucson, Ariz., on Jan. 31, 2026, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Nancy was at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills when she was last seen, per Fox News. Her daughter, Annie, dropped her off at home at approximately 9:45 p.m., after having dinner, per Page Six. After Nancy didn't attend church the next morning, a parishioner contacted her family, and when they arrived at Nancy's home, they called 911. Blood drops were reportedly seen in the entryway to the home that led to the driveway.

Savannah Guthrie's mom's pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple watch.

Nancy's pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple watch at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators believe that the elderly woman was abducted or kidnapped, and her pacemaker stopped syncing with her watch when she was taken out of range. Nancy's Apple Watch was found left behind at the scene. "Investigators believe she was taken out of range around that time," Fox News reports.

A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said that Nancy was likely taken against her will. "Sheriff Nanos has stated that he believes that a crime has been committed," said the spokesperson. "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction." So far, the police have no suspects in Nancy's disappearance.

Statement on the Nancy Guthrie investigation - pic.twitter.com/81w1qPXPNx — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 4, 2026

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene," said Sheriff Nanos. "She did not leave on her own. We know that. ... We don't see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene." He added that Nancy also needs her medication. "We need her back," he added. "We need to find her, and time is very critical. She is 84. She needs her meds."

The Los Angeles Times reported that blood was also found inside Nancy's home, and TMZ and CBS affiliate KOLD News reported that they had received ransom notes about Nancy's disappearance, per USA Today. TMZ received the ransom note on Feb. 3, and KOLD News received a ransom note on Feb. 2. It's unknown if either note is authentic at this time.

Savannah released a statement following her mother's abduction. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," read the statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."

🚨 TMZ received an unverified ransom note today demanding a substantial amount for the return of "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy. We have since contacted law enforcement.



STORY DEVELOPING. pic.twitter.com/VUqZx3K5Fj — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2026

TMZ reports that the ransom note demands millions in Bitcoin cryptocurrency, and it also gave a specific Bitcoin address. The outlet verified that the address is legit.