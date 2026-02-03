Model Ccinnamon Posts Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Missing Flyer to Raise Awareness "This is a family’s worst nightmare, and if sharing a post helps even a little, it’s worth it." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2026, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ccinnamonxo, @savannahgunthrie

The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, inspired many watching the travesty at home in anticipation of her return. However, others, such as model Ccinnamon, to help the host bring her mother home.

Amid Nancy's search, Ccinnamon supported Savannah and her family via Instagram. Since then, the model has shared why she decided to speak up and help in her own way.

Ccinnamon is urging her followers to "stay vigilant" in searching for Savannah Guthrie's mom.

On Feb. 3, 2026, Ccinnamon, aka "your friendly neighborhood ginger princess," per her Instagram bio, posted a flyer from the Pima County Sheriff's Department to help search for Nancy. She then asked her followers to repost the photo to further raise awareness. "Hey guys, can we please share this around?" Ccinnamon asked in the story.

The content creator, who has 367,000 Instagram followers and a strong presence on other social media platforms such as Twitch, has no connection to Savannah or Nancy. However, in a statement obtained by Distractify, she expressed sympathy for the family and sought to bring Nancy's disappearance to the attention of her Arizona followers.

"I may not be able to help on the ground, but I can help amplify the search," Ccinamon said. "I shared Savannah Guthrie’s mom’s photo and asked my Arizona followers to stay alert, especially in the Tucson area. Sometimes awareness is the most powerful tool we have.”

"This is a family’s worst nightmare, and if sharing a post helps even a little, it’s worth it," she continued. "I asked my followers in Arizona to stay vigilant and help spread the word about Savannah Guthrie’s mom. Social media isn’t just entertainment; it can be a force for good.”