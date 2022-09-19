Here's What Colleen Stan AKA 'Girl in the Box' is Up to Now

Colleen's story will be featured in a two-part special for Paramount+ on Monday, September 19 titled Girl in The Box and Girl in The Box: The True Story – and many are wondering what the survivor is up to now.

She is now a proud mother and grandmother and went on to receive her accounting degree following her escape on August 10, 1984. Every year, she and her family celebrate the anniversary of her escape from the Hookers at the beach. In addition, she also counsels other women who have survived various forms of abuse.