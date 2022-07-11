‘Girl in the Picture’ Is a True Story, but the Netflix Doc Leaves Out Some Key Info

In 1974 he had adopted the alias Brandon Williams and had met Sandra Francis Bradenburg, the mother of Suzanne and her siblings in 1974. Sandra went to jail for passing bad checks and while she was able to locate her two younger daughters, Alison and Amy when she was released from Prison, Suzanne and Philip were gone. Authorities told her that because he was their legal stepfather, he had the right to take the children. Little did they know who Brandon Williams really was.