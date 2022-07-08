Young Thug's Nephew, Fardereen Deonta Grier, Has Been Arrested for Murder

According to TMZ, it appears that Young Thug’s nephew may be joining him behind bars. The outlet shares that Grier was arrested after admitting that he shot his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, in the face.

East Point PD spokesperson Allyn Glover told the outlet that after police were called to a home outside of Atlanta, Destiny was found dead by the front door. As for Grier, he was overwhelmed with grief and crying.