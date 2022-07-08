Distractify
Home > News > Human Interest
Young Thug
Source: Getty Images

Young Thug's Nephew, Fardereen Deonta Grier, Has Been Arrested for Murder

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Jul. 8 2022, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Following the news of rapper Young Thug’s arrest for racketeering and street gang charges, the last thing fans would believe is that more bad news would impact the rapper. And while Young Thug is currently awaiting trial behind bars, it appears that trouble has struck once again. However, this time around, it affects a member of his family — in particular, Young Thug’s nephew Fardereen Deonta Grier.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, if you’ve been keeping your ear to the streets and social media, you’ve likely heard the news that Grier has been arrested. Now, fans are ready to learn about the charges and what his future may possibly hold. Keep reading to get the full scoop.

Young Thug
Source: Getty Images

Young Thug (right) pictured with a friend

Article continues below advertisement

Young Thug’s nephew Fardereen Deonta Grier was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday, June 7, 2022.

According to TMZ, it appears that Young Thug’s nephew may be joining him behind bars. The outlet shares that Grier was arrested after admitting that he shot his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, in the face.

East Point PD spokesperson Allyn Glover told the outlet that after police were called to a home outside of Atlanta, Destiny was found dead by the front door. As for Grier, he was overwhelmed with grief and crying.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Glover went on to share that Grier made it a point to tell the cops that he is related to the rapper.

Grier's motives are unclear at this time. Per the outlet, he initially told the police that he'd been fighting off "armed, masked intruders" before he admitted to the murder. Not to mention, a neighbor reportedly told authorities that they overheard arguing.

Article continues below advertisement

There has been no word on Fardereen Deonta Grier’s current status in jail.

As the world continues to wrap their minds around this tragedy, many people are calling for Grier to spend the rest of his life in jail. However, there have been no details yet in regards to bail or Grier appearing in court.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, all we know is that Grier is currently behind bars. And by the looks of Grier’s case, it’s safe to say that domestic violence was a factor throughout their relationship. However, we expect more details to surface as authorities investigate.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Destiny Fitzpatrick.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 People Close to YSL Indicted on Racketeering and Other Charges

Young Thug Was Arrested in Atlanta, but What's the RICO Charge Against Him?

Atlanta Based Rapper Young Thug Amassed His Net Worth by Being so Prolific

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.