TikTok's Color Personality Test Is the Latest Viral Sensation Creators Love

There’s no argument that social media has changed the way we consume information. While the primary goal for social media is to allow us all to connect with friends, family, and build career relationships, it has proven to do that and then some. And TikTok is slowly but surely leading the pack.

Whether you’re a TikTok connoisseur or new to the short-form video app world, you know that there are plenty of trends and challenges that go viral almost every day. And while many of these viral videos showcase how talented TikTok creators are, the Color Personality Test is changing the game. So it’s time to answer the obvious question: What is the Color Personality Test on TikTok?

The Color Personality Test is similar to other tests you may have taken.

While all of us would say that we know ourselves inside and out, personality tests still appeal to us for many reasons. Not only are these tests always on trend, but they're also a great way to learn something new about yourself — if you trust the algorithms behind these tests, of course.

And while there are many personality tests out there that people love, the Color Personality Test is proving to be a social media favorite. See, while most personality tests only consist of asking specific questions and giving you results, the Color Personality Tests groups you into a specific color that can explain certain things you may or may not already know. In essence, adding colors into the mix is another way for people to express their individuality.

According to HashtagHyena , the Color Personality Test is based upon the True Colors personality profiling system that categorizes at-risk children, which was created by Don Lowry in 1978.

The personality temperament theory is that everyone’s personality is a combination of all four colors – blue, orange, green, and gold. The site reports that the two dominant colors represent the core of that person’s personality temperament. So green personalities are all independent thinkers, gold ones are pragmatic planners, orange types are action-oriented, and blues are people-oriented. In essence, the goal of this test is for people to gain more insight into who they are.

However, it shouldn’t be confused with the Color Personality Test that reveals your favorite color based on your date of birth via a Google search. The trending Color Personality Test is a modern personality questionnaire that’s designed to anticipate your character traits based on the colors.