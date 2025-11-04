Colossal Biosciences Acquires Viagen, Creating a De-Extinction Powerhouse Viagen isn't just a pet cloning service; it's a powerhouse whose history is intertwined with cloning breakthroughs. By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 4 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Colossal Biosciences

In a move that sends seismic waves through the worlds of biotechnology and conservation, Colossal Biosciences, the company known for breaking the internet and for its ambitious de-extinction projects, announced its first-ever acquisition for the leading cloning company, Viagen. This merger positions Colossal to dominate the rapidly expanding field of genetic rescue, combining its foundational research in gene editing with Viagen’s unmatched expertise in animal cloning.

Colossal, which launched in 2021 and quickly generated headlines for its efforts to resurrect the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger, is not slowing down. Its CEO and Founder, Ben Lamm, shared, “Colossal is thrilled to welcome Viagen, the world’s leading cloning company, into our portfolio. No other company comes close to what Viagen has achieved. Their unmatched expertise and cloning technology stack have become the world’s standard, and their application of these critical and proprietary technologies to endangered species conservation makes them an invaluable partner in advancing our global de-extinction and species preservation mission.”

Viagen isn't just a pet cloning service; it's a powerhouse whose history is intertwined with cloning breakthroughs. Founded in 2002, Viagen has also garnered headlines by working with celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Tom Brady. Brady shared, “I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family. A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed. In a few short months, Colossal gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog. I am excited how Colossal and Viagen's tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

As a global icon and Colossal investor, Paris Hilton agrees, “Colossal’s acquisition of Viagen is just another exciting step in their path to bringing back earth’s biodiversity in volume.“ This combined entity is now the world’s most formidable force in genetic preservation, capable of not just dreaming of a preserved past, but actively reanimating it for the future.