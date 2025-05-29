Comprehensive Guide to Renting a Car in Abu Dhabi in 2025 Renting a car in Abu Dhabi means dealing with a straightforward process, a variety of choices, and some important local rules. By Distractify Staff Published May 29 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Prostooleh via Freepik

Renting a car in Abu Dhabi remains a popular and practical choice for both residents and visitors in 2025. The UAE’s car rental market has been booming in recent years – for example, Dubai added over 21,000 new rental vehicles in 2024, bringing the UAE’s total rental fleet to over 71,000 cars. Abu Dhabi has similarly seen growth in rental options, with a wide range of agencies (from global brands like Hertz and Avis to local firms) serving the market.

Article continues below advertisement

Abu Dhabi’s world-class road infrastructure and expanding public charging network reflect the emirate’s push toward modern mobility. In practice, to rent a car in Abu Dhabi means dealing with a straightforward process, a variety of choices, and some important local rules. Below is a detailed overview of the car rental landscape, step-by-step guidance, and key tips.

Source: Freepik via Freepik

Article continues below advertisement

How to Rent a Car: Steps and Documentation

The basic process to rent a car in Abu Dhabi is similar to elsewhere: choose a company, pick a car, present required documents, pay, and drive away. Key requirements include age, license, and ID: Age and License: You must be at least 21 years old to rent most economy cars (some firms require 25 for large SUVs or luxury vehicles). All drivers must hold a valid driving license. UAE residents need a UAE driving license. Residents will typically show their UAE license plus Emirates ID. Tourists and short-term visitors may drive with their foreign license and an International Driving Permit (IDP) if required. Certain nationalities (EU, GCC, USA, etc.) can use their home license without an IDP, per UAE guidelines. As of 2025, most rental firms will rent to anyone 21+ with a valid license; some may ask that the license be at least 6–12 months old.

Identity and Residency Documents: UAE residents should carry their Emirates ID and passport/visa; tourists will need passport and entry visa. When you collect the car, you’ll normally present your driving license, Emirates ID (for residents) or passport and visa (for visitors), and a credit card in the renter’s name. Rental agents will typically keep a copy of these documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Payment and Deposit: A major credit card (Visa/Mastercard) is almost always required. The rental company will often “pre-authorize” (hold) a security deposit on the card until you return the car without damage. This deposit varies by car size – for a compact economy car it might be around AED 1,000–2,000, while luxury vehicles may require AED 2,500 or more. (For example, one major agency lists damage waivers with excesses of AED 1,200 for small cars up to AED 2,500 for large SUVs.) The deposit is released when the car is returned in good condition.

Signing the Contract: You will sign a rental agreement outlining rates, insurance coverage, mileage limits, fuel policy, and fees for things like late returns or additional drivers. The agent will note any existing damage on the vehicle and take down the car’s fuel level. Before you drive off, carefully inspect the car for scratches or dents and ensure they are recorded on the contract. It’s wise to take photos of the car when you pick it up.

Article continues below advertisement

Returning the Car: On return, you should refill the fuel tank to the level it was at (typically full-to-full; see below), remove personal items, and bring the car back on time. Late returns often incur fees. The staff will inspect for new damage before releasing your deposit hold.

Tip: Many rentals in Abu Dhabi can be booked and paid for online in advance. If arriving by air, booking an AUH airport pick-up is convenient (though note it may incur an extra airport surcharge, often around AED 50–100 in total). Airport counters are available for all major brands.

Article continues below advertisement

Choosing a Rental Company and Comparing Prices

With so many rental firms, it pays to shop around. Global brands (Hertz, Avis, Budget, Europcar, Sixt, Thrifty, etc.) all operate in Abu Dhabi, alongside local companies (Fast Rent a Car, Premium Rent a Car, Capital Cars, etc.). Prices and policies vary widely, so compare prices carefully. For example, research sites emphasize comparing multiple agencies – “every company offers different prices for the same or similar car models”. Online aggregators (OneClickDrive, Kayak, Expedia) and the company websites themselves can show daily and monthly rates.

As a rule of thumb, small economy cars start at very low rates for long rentals, but higher for short stays. One source notes that small-car rentals can average around AED 30 per day (about AED 1,200/month) for long-term deals. In practice, expect rates roughly in the AED 60–120 per day range for a basic sedan on a one-week rental; weekly and monthly bookings usually reduce the per-day cost. (For example, a Toyota Yaris might rent for ~AED 70/day or ~AED 1,575/month.) Always check if quoted rates include VAT (5%), and clarify what is included (e.g. mileage).

Article continues below advertisement

Key tips: Book early, especially for popular travel periods, as online platforms often offer lower rates for advance reservations.

Read the fine print on fuel policy, mileage limits, and insurance coverage.

Check customer reviews or ask friends for experiences with local agencies.

Remember that deals for daily, weekly, and monthly rentals can differ – sometimes a cheap “monthly rate” requires a 30-day booking, while shorter periods cost more per day. In Abu Dhabi, monthly car rentals typically range AED 1,300–2,100 per month for economy and mid-size cars.

Article continues below advertisement

Rental Costs: Fees, Deposits and Fuel Policies

Beyond the base rate, be aware of extra charges. The standard fuel policy is almost always full-to-full. That means you pick up the car with a full tank and are expected to return it full, or you will be charged at a premium rate for the missing fuel. (Some companies allow a pre-paid fuel option, but this often costs more.)

Hidden or additional fees to watch for include: VAT (Value Added Tax): The UAE applies a 5% VAT on car rentals. Your invoice will include this automatically.

The UAE applies a 5% VAT on car rentals. Your invoice will include this automatically. Road Tolls: In Abu Dhabi, the Darb toll system charges AED 4 per crossing during peak hours (typically 7–9am and 5–7pm on weekdays; off-peak times are free). In Dubai, all vehicles pay AED 4 each time they cross a Salik toll gate. Rental firms may charge you for tolls passed (if they provide a toll tag) or otherwise require you to reimburse any tolls. Ask whether a Salik/Darb tag is included or needs a deposit.

Article continues below advertisement

Parking and Registration: There is no blanket rental charge for Abu Dhabi’s city parking, but parking fees (Mawaqif) apply on-street or in garages. Dubai charges a daily rental registration fee (shown on Shory as AED 5/day up to AED 75/month), but Abu Dhabi has its own regime (monetizing parking, and Darb tolls) rather than a daily rental fee.

There is no blanket rental charge for Abu Dhabi’s city parking, but parking fees (Mawaqif) apply on-street or in garages. Dubai charges a daily rental registration fee (shown on Shory as AED 5/day up to AED 75/month), but Abu Dhabi has its own regime (monetizing parking, and Darb tolls) rather than a daily rental fee. Airport/Location Surcharges: Renting at the airport or certain prime locations can add an extra surcharge (e.g. AED 50–100) to the base rate. Always verify if an “airport pick-up fee” applies.

Additional Driver: Most companies allow extra drivers for a fee (commonly around AED 15 per day per driver, inclusive of VAT). Some brands include one free additional driver if they are family. Clarify this before booking.

Most companies allow extra drivers for a fee (commonly around AED 15 per day per driver, inclusive of VAT). Some brands include one free additional driver if they are family. Clarify this before booking. Young/Old Driver Fees: In Abu Dhabi, the minimum age is usually 21, and there is generally no extra fee for drivers over 25 or even over 60. (For example, Enterprise charges no young-driver surcharge above 21.) However, drivers under 25 may find limited vehicle choices (e.g. no SUVs or exotic cars). Always ask if any age-related fees apply.

Article continues below advertisement

Security Deposit: As noted, expect a credit-card hold of AED 1–4,000. This is not a fee, but it locks up available credit. Make sure your credit limit can cover it, or discuss options (some companies accept higher deposit in cash for a discount on insured excess).

As noted, expect a credit-card hold of AED 1–4,000. This is not a fee, but it locks up available credit. Make sure your credit limit can cover it, or discuss options (some companies accept higher deposit in cash for a discount on insured excess). Cleaning and Other Fees: Check for late-return fees, cleaning charges (if returned excessively dirty or with pet hair), and fees for missing accessories (GPS, tires, fuel, etc.).

In short, a cheap headline rate can become much higher once add-ons are tacked on. Always ask up front about toll handling, mileage (many rentals in Abu Dhabi offer unlimited mileage on standard plans), and any extras. Comparing “all-in” quotes (including VAT, basic insurance, and fuel) is best.

Article continues below advertisement

Insurance and Liability Considerations

By law, every rental car must carry basic third-party liability insurance. This covers injury or damage to others that you cause. However, this minimal coverage does not protect the rented vehicle itself. Drivers are typically responsible for any damage to the rental car up to an excess amount unless they purchase additional coverage. Rental companies commonly offer a Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) or Theft Protection to reduce your excess. With CDW, your liability for damage can drop from several thousand dirhams to as low as AED 500–1,000 (depending on the provider).

Check what’s included. Some agencies include CDW in the base price, others charge extra. A comprehensive insurance package (including CDW and theft) usually adds 10–25% to the rental cost but can save major expenses in case of a crash.

Some agencies include CDW in the base price, others charge extra. A comprehensive insurance package (including CDW and theft) usually adds 10–25% to the rental cost but can save major expenses in case of a crash. Excess Deposit/Insurance. If you decline CDW, be ready for a higher deposit/excess (as mentioned, AED 1,200–2,500+). If you take CDW, the deposit/excess is lower.

If you decline CDW, be ready for a higher deposit/excess (as mentioned, AED 1,200–2,500+). If you take CDW, the deposit/excess is lower. Documentation. Always document any damage immediately – photo or written – before driving off. Similarly, keep all traffic police reports and receipts if an accident occurs.

Article continues below advertisement

Traffic Fines. Rentals don’t typically include traffic fines. If you get a red-light or speed ticket, you’ll usually receive it later by mail or text (the rental firm will forward it to your credit card). Late payment of fines can be expensive in the UAE.

Rentals don’t typically include traffic fines. If you get a red-light or speed ticket, you’ll usually receive it later by mail or text (the rental firm will forward it to your credit card). Late payment of fines can be expensive in the UAE. Accidents. In case of an accident, stop and call the police if there are injuries or major damage. Minor fender-benders can often be settled privately, but always at least inform the rental company. Insurance does not cover violations like drunk driving or intentional misuse. For example, if you drive intoxicated, the rental insurer can refuse to pay and may come after you for full damages.

Cross-border travel. If you plan to drive outside the UAE (e.g. into Oman), ask your rental firm. Most local rentals prohibit crossing international borders without special permission and insurance. A few will issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Oman insurance for an extra fee (e.g. AED 250 one-time). Without this NOC, taking the car to Oman can violate the contract. Always clarify this in advance. (Note: some Dubai-focused sources simply warn that crossing to Oman is generally not allowed unless arranged.)

Article continues below advertisement

In summary: confirm that basic liability insurance is included, and decide if you want extra cover. The peace of mind of lower excess is often worth a few extra dirhams per day. Use the required insurance, follow road rules, and most minor incidents will be trouble-free.

Source: Freepik via Freepik

Article continues below advertisement

Short-Term vs. Long-Term Rentals

Deciding between short-term (daily/weekly) and long-term (monthly) rentals depends on your needs. Short-term rentals are ideal for vacations or business trips of a few days: they offer maximum flexibility and no commitment beyond the rental period. However, their per-day rates are higher. For example, an economy car might cost ~AED 90–120 per day when rented for a few days, but much less per day if rented monthly.

Long-term rentals (often called monthly or “subscription” plans) are offered by many companies at discounted rates. In Abu Dhabi, monthly rentals typically run around AED 1,300–2,100, which works out to about AED 40–70 per day. Some deals advertise as low as AED 30 per day for very long leases. These packages often include basic maintenance and insurance (though read the contract carefully). Long-term renting can be a good alternative to buying or leasing if you need a car for several months but do not want the burden of ownership. Note that some rental companies now offer car-subscription programs (like Moov by Al-Futtaim) where everything except fuel is bundled for a fixed monthly fee.

Article continues below advertisement

Key differences: Long-term agreements may require more paperwork (sometimes a salary certificate or bank guarantee for expats) and typically allow you to use the car without daily mileage caps. Short-term rentals charge by the day and may cap total kilometers (e.g. 200–300 km/day) unless you pay for unlimited mileage.

Generally, if your trip is less than two weeks, go short-term; if a month or more, compare subscription/long-term options as they often save money and headaches (no need to rebook weekly). A final note: if you anticipate using car-sharing or taxis a lot, calculate which is cheaper. The monthly unlimited mileage on a rental could be more cost-effective than frequent short-term hires.

Article continues below advertisement

In conclusion, renting a car in Abu Dhabi is a well-established process with many options. Understanding the basics (license, age, ID), checking different rental deals, and keeping an eye on extra charges will help you find a budget-friendly car rental option in Abu Dhabi. Always factor in local driving rules (seat belts, speed limits, tolls) and insure adequately.